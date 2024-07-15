‘The Daily Show’ Bails on Milwaukee RNC Shows After ‘Shocking’ Trump Assassination Attempt

“The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart on Comedy Central has canceled in-person broadcasts and events in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the Republican National Convention, according to a July 14 post by the program on its X page.

On July 14, “The Daily Show” wrote on its X page, “The Daily Show will not broadcast Monday (tomorrow) but we’ll be back up Tuesday through Thursday from our NYC studio.”

“Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks,” the post read.

The decision came the day after the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“In light of the incredibly shocking and sad events that took place yesterday in Pennsylvania, The Daily Show will not broadcast from the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention, July 15 – 18. While we were looking forward to hosting The Daily Show, we support and stand by their decision,” a statement from the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s CEO Kevin Giglinto read, according to Fox 6.

Some People Mocked ‘The Daily Show’ for Its Decision on Social Media

Some people mocked The Daily Show’s decision in the comment thread on its X page. “Translation…Trump surviving the assassination attempt makes it basically impossible to make fun of him now so we’re just going to lick our wounds and sit this election out,” wrote one person.

Another person wrote on the X comment thread, “No one cares. Your show sucks and you’re not funny.” A man wrote, “As someone who lives in Milwaukee, what evolving situation?”

However, a woman wrote in the comment thread, “To the other comments, nothing happened in Milwaukee, but the RNC is this week. With the Pennsylvania incident, security is sure to be reviewed. My tickets were for tomorrow so that’s a bummer, but minor in the scheme of things.”

The Marcus Center CEO Cited the Safety & Well-Being of Audience Members, Guests & Staff in a Statement After ‘The Daily Show’s’ Decision, Reports Say

Marcus Performing Arts Center President & CEO, Kevin Giglinto, issued a statement to Fox 6 Milwaukee on “The Daily Show’s” decision.

The Marcus Performing Arts Center had previously announced in a press release that Stewart would host a live show on July 18 from Milwaukee.

“The safety and well-being of our audience members, guests, and staff is the highest priority to the Marcus Performing Arts Center and The Daily Show. We know that this was not an easy choice to make, but out of respect for the situation and an abundance of caution for everyone, this was a necessary decision,” the statement said, according to Fox 6. “We apologize for this unexpected change, and we thank you for your understanding.”

“The Daily Show” made the decision in the wake of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, who is expected to receive the Republican Party’s nomination during the four-day event in Milwaukee.

Security was tight in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, July 14, with barricades and a large law enforcement presence, including numerous police officers on bicycles.

In a statement posted to its X page, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed that the shooter, who opened fire on Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was deceased after being “neutralized” by the U.S. Secret Service. A rally spectator was killed and two others were critically injured, the Secret Service’s statement says.

The FBI identified him as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The agency has not released a motive for the attack.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that he was shot in the ear. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, and shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump wrote in the post. He wrote that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

In a news conference, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh office, Kevin P. Rojek, said that the agency is still investigating a motive. He called the shooting an “assassination attempt” against former President Trump.