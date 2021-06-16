Audrina Patridge Boyfriend Now: Is She Still Dating Sean Stewart?

Audrina Patridge has been in a new romance this season on “The Hills: New Beginnings,” but is it over, or has it only just begun?

The MTV star went on several dates with Sean Stewart, the oldest son of music legend Rod Stewart and his former wife Alana Stewart, as seen on the second season of “The Hills” revival.

Stewart, 40, met Patridge, 35, through mutual friends Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, according to Page Six. On “The Hills” spinoff, the foursome went on a double date and Patridge also went out solo with the celebrity son. Stewart also turned up on a cast trip to San Diego, where he gave a reluctant Patridge a kiss goodbye.

In a May 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Patridge was asked if she and Stewart were still together.

“I mean were we ever really ‘together’ together?” she replied. “Sean’s a great guy and we had so much fun. I think he brought a lot to our group of friends. “

While she had “so much fun” with Stewart, the single mom added that a serious relationship is not her priority right now.

“On the show it was fun but outside of the show I’m not actively looking for someone,” she explained.

Patridge Briefly Dated Stewart Last Fall While ‘The Hills’ Was Filming

Patridge had a casual dating relationship with Stewart. An insider previously told Us Weekly that the two were never exclusive.

“Audrina and Sean are just getting to know each other, and neither of them are looking for a serious relationship right now,” the source told the outlet last year. “He is dating around, and they are not exclusively by any means.”

Patridge told Us that she didn’t want to get involved in a serious relationship while filming “The Hills,” so it’s no surprise that her short fling with Stewart fizzled as MTV’s cameras rolled. In the Season 2 episode of the MTV reality show titled “Who’s a Better Kisser?,” Patridge told pal Brody Jenner that she didn’t want anyone to think there was anything romantic between her and Stewart.

“I honestly didn’t make out with Sean,” she said in the episode, per The Daily Mail. “I just honestly don’t want him to think we are together.”

Patridge Has Dated Other Celebrities in the Past

Stewart was not the first celebrity that Patridge has been linked with. During the original “Hills” series she was involved with singer Ryan Cabrera. She also brought Cabrera as her date to a gala hosted by her co-star Kaitlynn Carter‘s on the first season of the “New Beginnings” reboot, which was filmed in 2018.

Patridge also dated actor Josh Henderson in 2019 following her divorce from ex-husband Corey Bohan, but, like her romance with Stewart, it was “nothing serious,” a source told People at the time.

She also dated actor Chris Pine back in the day. Patridge told Entertainment Tonight she met the “Star Trek” movie actor in Las Vegas after she shot the film “Sorority Row” in 2009.

“He came up to me and we went on this date back in L.A. and went on a few dates and he was a gentleman,” she told the outlet of Pine. “He was so nice and we had a great time.”

READ NEXT: What is Audrina Patridge’s Net Worth?