Audrina Patridge Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Audrina Patridge is one of the original stars of “The Hills” and the revival series, “The Hills: New Beginnings.” The MTV reality show focuses on her personal and professional challenges, but one thing she doesn’t have to worry about is money.

The mom of one makes a hefty salary, and she was able to keep most of it following her messy divorce due to a prenuptial agreement with her ex, Corey Bohan.

Here’s what you need to know about Audrina’s net worth and how she made her money.

1. Audrina Patridge Has a Net Worth of $5 Million

Audrina’s net worth of $5 million makes her one of the wealthiest stars on “The Hills,” according to Celebrity Net Worth. The reality television personality, actress, and entrepreneur was rich before she married BMX rider Corey Bohan in 2016. According to documents obtained by the Blast, the former couple’s prenup stated that “any assets they came into the relationship with” remained separate following their split– which worked out well for Audrina.

At the time, Audrina owned a California home worth $1.8 million and she had $34,000 in her checking account, $50,000 worth of jewelry, a production company worth $1 million—just for starters.

2. Audrina Earned Big Bucks For ‘The Hills’ & Also Had Her Own Reality Show

Audrina was one of the main stars of the original “Hills” series from 2006 to 2010, according to IMDB. At the time she worked as a receptionist at Quixote Studios in Los Angeles and later moved on to a job at Epic Records. She was popular enough to score her own 2011 reality show, “Audrina,” when “The Hills” ended.

She was paid well for her reality TV roles. During the final season of the first “Hills” series, Audrina was reportedly making $100,000 a show, per Gawker.

3. Audrina Patridge Appeared in Several Movies

Audrina also has several acting credits to her name, per her IMDB page. While still on “The Hills,” she starred in the 2009 film “Into the Blue 2: The Reef,” and later went on to roles in “Sorority Row” and “Honey 2.” She also had an ongoing role in the TV series “Dream Maker.”

Following her original “Hills” heyday, Audrina also hit the beaches of Malibu to star in ads for Carl’s Jr. At the time she told People that she had a great time filming the commercials for the fast food chain’s Teriyaki Six Dollar Burger.

“I had an absolute blast shooting. It was my first experience shooting a spot with food,” she said. “I was cracking up because I would take a bite, and almost immediately a food handler with white gloves would have a brand new burger ready.”

4. Audrina Competed on ‘Dancing with The Stars’

Audrina is one of three “Hills” and “Hills: New Beginnings” stars who have competed on “Dancing with the Stars.” Audrina was the first, ahead of Kristin Cavallari and Mischa Barton, joining the ABC celebrity ballroom competition’s 11th season in 2010 with pro partner Tony Dovolani. She finished in seventh place after a high-scoring dance.

At the time, a report by Gawker revealed that all “DWTS” contestants received a $125,000 paycheck for signing up and being on the first two episodes. They would then earn $10,000 each for the next two weeks of competition, $20,000 for the following two, $30,000 each for the two subsequent episodes, and $50,000 if they made it to the final two episodes of the season. Audrina made it to Week 6.

5. Audrina Patridge Has Her Own Swimsuit Line

In addition to her entertainment endeavors, Audrina launched her own swimsuit line called Prey Swim. She told People that she owns over 1,000 bikinis after growing up in Southern California and spending so much time on the beach.

“As I got older I was wearing so many different swimsuits and I was always thinking of ways to improve them,” she explained. “I ultimately talked to all my friends and everyone was like, ‘Why don’t you just do your own?’ So I did. I took everybody’s input and swimsuit complaints and I incorporated all that into what we designed.”

At one point Audrina also had a jewelry line called Stilnest, per Bustle.

Audrina’s bikini-ready body is also apparent in her ads for South Beach Diet, where she serves as a brand ambassador, per Us Weekly. She also has a partnership with Fab Fit Fun.

