Brody Jenner Assaulted During Vegas Birthday Celebration

Brody Jenner had a scrappy birthday.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” star rang in his 38th birthday with an unexpected encounter with two few strangers at a nightclub, and it was all caught on video thanks to some quick-thinking bystanders.

Here’s what went down:

Jenner Was Attacked in a Las Vegas Club As He Celebrated His Birthday With Friends

Jenner traveled to Las Vegas to party for his August 21st birthday and he made a stop at the OMNIA Nightclub located in Caesars Palace to check out music producer and DJ Steve Aoki’s show. In photos shared by Aoki (seen above), Jenner was wearing a t-shirt that said: “Cocaine Crybaby” on it and a baseball cap with his hard tequila seltzer and brand’s “Mamitas” logo. He also served up drinks at his table during the show, per The Daily Mail.

But the party vibe soon changed. An eyewitness told TMZ that an unknown male charged toward Jenner and his party and rushed the group into VIP area before grabbing the MTV reality star and putting in a headlock. Jenner and his security team were able to fend the stranger off, with “The Hills” star even getting a solid foot-stomp on his attacker after he fell to the floor.

A female at the club also punched Jenner in the chest and screamed at him before throwing a can of Redbull at him. The video shows an unidentified man holding the woman back and telling her, “Get out of here!” No arrests were made following the violent incident.

You can see the full video posted by TMZ here.

Jenner Has Celebrated His Birthday at Nightclubs in the Past

Fans know that Jenner loves to celebrate his birthday in public. Two years ago, he had a more low-key club bash at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to People.

At the time, Jenner had just split from his longtime partner Kaitlynn Carter and was dating model Josie Canseco, who joined him for the East Coast bash. The new couple hung out with guests by the indoor pool before Jenner took over for DJ Eddie to spin tunes onstage.

And way back when he turned 32, Jenner also headed to Vegas, but he didn’t have to foot stomp anyone. In 2015, Jenner headed to the Bellagio in Las Vegas as he celebrated his 32nd birthday while also kicking off his DJ residency at The Bank nightclub located inside the hotel, per PopSugar. The birthday boy was treated to a birthday cake before he took over the DJ booth to play the music for his own birthday bash.

And two years prior, Jenner was also at the Bellagio, that time to celebrate his 30th birthday at Hyde Nightclub. The beach-themed 2013 bash featured a cake adorned with mini surfboards and a photograph of Jenner surfing, according to Us Weekly.

The only fight that took place that night was a food fight which was spawned by Jenner after he snatched a piece of cake and threw it at a friend.

