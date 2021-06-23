Caroline D’Amore Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

Carole D’Amore may be a new face on “The Hills: New Beginnings,” but she’s not new to the Southern California scene. The 37-year-old MTV newcomer grew up in Malibu, has an acting and business background, and is good friends with headline-making celebs such as Paris Hilton.

She’s also rich. D’Amore, who is nicknamed “Pizza Girl,” has a net worth of an estimated $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But her wealth came with some ups and downs.

Here’s how this hard-working star made her fortune:

1. D’Amore Has Worked as An Actress

D’Amore boasts an acting resume that dates back to 2004 and includes roles in the TV shows ‘90210,” “Entourage,” “The Clinic,” and the movie “Sorority Row,” per IMDB.

It’s not a huge surprise that she ended up doing reality TV on “The Hills.” D’Amore actually knew several of the cast members prior to filming, including her former high school classmate Brody Jenner.

“I did a movie with Audrina [Patridge] called ‘Sorority Row’ way back in the day, and we actually played sisters in it, and we kind of stayed close since then,” D’Amore told Us Weekly in May 2021. “Brody and I knew each other very young. [We] went to Malibu High together.”

2. She’s a Celebrity DJ

D’Amore has worked as a highly sought-after celebrity DJ and has opened for Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, and other big names. Early on in her career, she signed to a big DJ booking firm, which led her to gigs at Sundance, a “Today Show” residency, and a Coachella party, according to Swaay.

D’Amore also released the single “Music Man” featuring DJ StoneBridge, served as host of the EBM radio show Heartbeatz and was a producer on the Billboard web series “DJ Diaries with Caroline D’Amore,” per Hollywood Life.

3. She Has Worked as Model

D’Amore has also worked as a fashion model. In the early 200so when she was a teenager, she appeared in magazines such as “Teen” and “Teen Vogue” and walked the runway at a Diane von Furstenberg show, according to a 2007 profile by the Los Angeles Times.

The outlet revealed that the 5-foot-9 beauty walked in up to 14 runway shows per week as a young model. She also appeared in print ads for Pellegrino water and Deere Calhoun handbags and launched a swimwear line called D’Amore by Marceau.

4. She Owned a Booming Restaurant & Catering Business

D’Amore grew up in a restaurant family, so it’s no wonder she opened a branch of her father’s famous D’Amores Famous Pizza chain on her own. With her now ex-husband Bobby Alt, the entrepreneur added a catering division to her eatery and it took off. D’Amore told Swaay her store catered everything from a party for Jessica Alba’s Honest brand to Seth Rogan’s “Hilarity for Charity” show at the Hollywood Palladium.

D’Amore admitted to the outlet that even though she grew up in the restaurant business, she “never really knew how hard it was to own and operate” her own location.” There were times she even had to step behind the stove and work as a chef if a cook didn’t show up.

“The Hills’ star lost her D’Amore’s franchise during her messy divorce from Alt, per PMQ.

5. She Is the CEO of Pizza Girl

D’Amore has come full circle with her family’s business. In 2018, the mom of one launched a line of pasta sauces labeled with the Pizza Girl nickname her dad had given her as a child. She brought her product into grocery stores and personally pitched it, she told the Malibu Times. But when the global COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was unable to source her organic ingredients and was forced to shut her business down.

In March 2021, D’Amore relaunched her sauce line with three varieties: a classic marinara, a spicy arrabbiata, and a creamy vodka sauce, all made in small batches with her family’s recipes.

D’Amore told OK magazine that she is now totally focused on her Pizza Girl business.

“There is not one sauce on the shelves that ticks all the boxes like Pizza Girl does: fully organic, no added sugar, low in fat and the taste is incomparable,” she told the outlet.

READ NEXT: ‘The Hills’ Stars React to Kaitlynn Carter’s Pregnancy