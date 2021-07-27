Caroline D’Amore Defends ‘The Hills’ After Spencer Pratt Trashes Cast

Caroline D’Amore has a bone to pick with Spencer Pratt. In a new interview, “The Hills: New Beginnings” newcomer reacted to Pratt’s recent negative comments about the cast and producers on the MTV reality show.

During an appearance on the “Chanel in the City” podcast, D’Amore told host Chanel Omari that she thinks Pratt’s tirade is “hurtful and shocking and weird,” and she called him out for biting the hand that not only feeds him but also a large production staff.

D’Amore Defended ‘The Hills’ Cast & Production Team

The Pizza Girl founder, who joined “The Hills” reboot for season 2, was stunned by her co-star’s negative comments about the show that launched them to reality TV stardom. D’Amore told the podcast that Pratt and his wife have painted an inaccurate portrait of “The Hills” spinoff in recent interviews and on social media.

“You’re literally going around saying, the show is terrible,” she said of the Pratts.

D’Amore noted that Montag and Pratt said an episode that delved into her backstory was “boring.”

“The next morning….they say it was the most boring episode of the entire season, and the whole show needs to be recast,” she said. “Heidi and Spencer are going around saying it’s the worst show and ‘we need our own spin-off and we need to be on a show just by ourselves.’ And, you know, everybody sucks. And it’s just so mean.”

“I know that they’re gonna hear me talking about it,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I’m just commenting on the things that people are asking me questions about.”

D’Amore added that the comments are “hurtful” to the cast and all the producers and she noted that, despite Pratt’s claims, the ratings for the “The Hills” are “really high” and continue to get higher each week.

She added that the production team put their lives at risk to work on the MTV reality show during the pandemic. D’Amore said Pratt and Montag’s negative comments were ruining the livelihoods of others who work behind the scenes on the show.

“How about the entire production team? How about the producers that worked their butts off for you ungrateful a**holes?” she said of Pratt and Montag.

“They have no jobs and nothing and then they go out and tear the show apart,” D’Amore added. “It’s disgusting… I’m embarrassed to be associated with that.”

Pratt has yet to comment on D’Amore’s podcast commentary, but he did retweet positive posts about the original version of “The Hills,” which aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010, as well as a post that says it is “his show.”

Pratt Has Criticized ‘The Hills’ Cast Multiple Times

Pratt has gone on record as saying his co-stars are not showing their true selves on camera, and he called out one producer in particular for enabling a storyline that had the rest of the cast ganging up against him and his wife.

When one Twitter follower asked Pratt if any of his castmates reached out to apologize for how they treated him this season, he replied, “No they’re the worst people ever.”

Pratt also told the Unpopular podcast that “The Hills: New Beginnings” is so bad that it’s “not getting renewed, it’s not even a maybe.”

“They would have to use another production company, this production company wouldn’t even do it,” he said. “They won’t even mess with this cast, there’s no way. I think it would be like ‘Gossip Girl’ with a new cast of kids. That’s the only chance.”

Pratt also described the current “Hills” cast, which also includes Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Kaitlynn Carter, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby Brescia, Whitney Port, and Brandon Thomas Lee as “shady” and called them “boring” and “losers.” He added that he is already working his own reality show based on his Pratt Daddy Crystals business.

In a separate interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Pratt accused his co-stars of returning to filming for season 2 with “these versions of themselves they wanted to Instagram post.”

“Like the cameras were there to follow their real lives, so it’s not supposed to be like, your image,” he said. “This isn’t a filter, this isn’t how you want to look, what you want out there. These aren’t skits you’re performing, we’re not acting.”

He explained that producers had nothing to work with.

“The producers had nothing, so they went with nothing, because there’s nothing here, and it just looks like that,” he said. “And so, yeah, it’s all the cast. I don’t blame the producers.”

