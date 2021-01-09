Multiple Stars From ‘The Hills’ Have Been on ‘DWTS’

Several stars from The Hills have competed on Dancing With the Stars – and one was even pitched to be a co-host on the show!

According to Radar Online, The Hills veteran Heidi Montag was offered a spot on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition more than a decade ago but was forced to turn it down due to her contractual agreements she made with MTV.

An insider told the outlet that the singer and reality star was first pitched by her agent to try to be the new host of the ABC hit before Brooke Burke scored the job in 2008.

When that didn’t pan out, Montag was offered a spot as a contestant but was already committed to the reality show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Still, three other Hills beauties did make it into the ballroom – and one was a frontrunner contestant!

Here’s what you need to know:

Audrina Patridge Competed on DWTS Season 11 in 2010

Audrina Patridge was one of the most promising celebrity dancers on the 11th season of Dancing With the Stars. Partnered with pro dancer Tony Dovolani, the MTV beauty made it six weeks in the ballroom until she was prematurely voted off.

Even on the night that she was eliminated, Audrina scored an impressive 32 points from the DWTS judges, which was the second-highest score that week.

“I’m really sad to be off the show,” Patridge said on Good Morning America the night after she was sent home. “I just know that I had so much fun, this entire experience.”

She also vowed to “keep dancing.”

Tony, who took Audrina to mixed martial arts training to help get her to be more aggressive and passionate, felt that they deserved a spot in the finals.

“She brought the intensity. She really performed well for me,” he said of Audrina. “I honestly thought we had a really good shot to be there in the finals…We invested so much emotion and worked so hard to get to this spot.”

Kristin Cavallari Competed on DWTS Season 13 in 2011

One year after Audrina’s ballroom stint, her Hills co-star Kristin Cavallari put on her own dancing shoes to partner with two-time champion, Mark Ballas, on the show. Unfortunately, the future Uncommon James founder only lasted three weeks in a competition that included Rob Kardashian and Ricki Lake.

Following her early elimination, Kristin told E! News she was “sad” about being sent packing, but noted that she’d rather go out on top

“I’d rather go out on top and have people be shocked rather than like ‘Thank God, she’s leaving! It’s about her time,'” the reality star said. “It is what it is. That’s the thing with Dancing With the Stars. You never know. It’s clearly not a dance competition.”

She also speculated that her not-so-sad story during the show’s tear-jerking Most Memorable Year theme week may have cost her some votes.

“Everyone had such amazing stories and mine was, you know, I graduated high school and moved up to L.A. to pursue a career in entertainment which isn’t all that sad,” she said. “I think that may have hurt me a little bit.”

Mischa Barton Competed on DWTS Season 22 in 2016

Mischa Barton was one of the most controversial Dancing With the Stars contestants ever. Paired with handsome pro Artem Chigvintsevm, The Hills: New Beginnings alum was the second contestant kicked to the curb – right after Geraldo Rivera, no less! – but there was no love lost between her and the ABC dance-off.

Mischa hated her time on the show.

“Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad,” she told The Ringer. “It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”

While she butted heads with Artem over the DWTS choreography and costumes, there were rumors that the two briefly dated.

