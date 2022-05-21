Original ‘Hills’ Star Shocks Fans As She Announces Surprising New Career

Heidi Montag made a career out of reality TV, but she’s moving on to something new.

The MTV veteran starred in the original incarnation of “The Hills” from 2006 to 2010, and appeared on “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here,” “Famous Food,” “Marriage Boot camp” and the UK version of “Celebrity Big Brother” before coming full circle as a cast member on the MTV revival “The Hills: New Beginnings,” in 2019, per IMDb.

When viewers first met Montag in 2006, they were under the impression that she had a regular job at a Hollywood event services company. Years after starring in the OG “Hills” series, Montag admitted she actually had a fake job while on the show.

In 2016 interview with BuzzFeed, Montag spilled the beans on a storyline about her promotion over co-worker Elodie Otto at Bolthouse Productions, a company she never really worked for. “I pretend worked there, so it was obviously a pretend promotion,” she said. “That whole plot was scripted.”

All anyone really knows Montag for is reality TV, but she recently threw fans through the loop with the announcement of a new career endeavor that no one saw coming.

Heidi Montag Announced She Plans to Start a Career as a Real Estate Agent

During a May 19, 2022 appearance on “The Perez Hilton Podcast,” Montag announced that she is starting a career in real estate because she can no longer rely on a reality TV paycheck. Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt, have their Pratt Daddy Crystals business, but the mom of one is looking to make even more money.

“I’m like, we need a different income,” Montag said on the podcast. “I don’t want to be waiting on TV money. We’ve spent way too much of our money.”

Montag said she is preparing for several exams so she can get her real estate license.

“I have class next week, and it’s like an eight-hour course, and then I have some other things, and then pre-exams and then exams,” she revealed. She also teased that her husband may follow in her path as a realtor but that she’s trying it first.

“Now that I’ve decided to do it, Spencer is like: ‘Oh, I’m going to do it, too!’ I’m like, ‘Great, we’ll both do it,’” Montag revealed. “I already have a big agency that said I could come and work for them and study under them,” she added.

It’s no surprise that fans had a big reaction to Montag’s surprising career update.

“It isn’t easy,” one fan tweeted to the MTV star. ”If you are aggressive then it will be a great idea.”

“That’s Awesome Heidi you’re going to be the best agent ever good luck to you and Spencer forever,” another wrote.

“It’s good you are getting a job. Your husband should as well,” a third added.

Others wondered if Montag was looking to combine real estate and reality TV by getting herself on “Selling Sunset.” The Netflix hit follows a group of gorgeous luxury realtors in West Hollywood.

“Heidi Montag talking about going into real estate has got to be so she can try and get onto Selling Sunset,” one commenter speculated.

“You need to be cast for #sellingsunset,” another wrote to Montag.

Montag’s News Came Just as It Was Announced That ‘The Hills’ Will Return to MTV—With a New Cast

Montag’s new career news came on the same day as major announcement about “The Hills.” The “Hills: New Beginnings” revival followed the Montag-Pratts as well as fellow original stars Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia and more for two seasons. In January 2022, MTV announced that the reality reboot would not back for a third season, per Variety.

But on May 18, Deadline reported that the Paramount network gave the green light to a new series, “The Hills: Next Gen,” which will feature an all-new, younger cast.

Montag and her husband were likely not surprised by the move. Months ahead of the show’s cancelation, Pratt told the “Unpopular“ podcast that “The Hills: New Beginnings” is “not getting renewed, it’s not even a maybe.”

“They would have to use another production company, this production company wouldn’t even do it,” the Pratt Daddy founder said. “They won’t even mess with this cast, there’s no way. I think it would be like ‘Gossip Girl’ with a new cast of kids. That’s the only chance.”

Once the revamped show was announced, Pratt posted a TikTok video to say he’s “excited” for the new show “because the cast he was involved with was “hot garbage.”

READ NEXT: Kristin Cavallari Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts