Heidi Montag Takes First Trip Alone With 3-Year-Old Son Gunner

Fans of The Hills: New Beginnings were thrilled after Heidi Montag shared photos of her a trip away with her son, Gunner.

The 34-year-old MTV star took to her Instagram page to post pics of the getaway with her three-year-old boy during a trip to her home state of Colorado.

In a series of four sweet saps, the wife of Spencer Pratt posed in ski gear – including leopard-print snow pants! – as she snuggled with her son by a fire pit and outside of a ski school. Gunner looked adorable in a red snowsuit as he playfully stuck out his tongue and purposely looked away from the camera.

In the caption, Heidi noted that it was her first alone trip with Gunner. The proud mama described the trip with her toddler as “a blessing” and” a “great moment in time,” but admitted she was nervous about it at first.

Fans reacted with thousands of likes and comments, with some speculating that Heidi was in Crested Butte, Colorado, where she was born and raised. Others asked the gorgeous singer and reality star if she is working on Baby No. 2.

Here’s what else you need to know:

Heidi is a Doting Mom to Gunner, as Fans Saw on the 1st Season of The Hills: New Beginnings

Heidi’s devotion to Gunner was apparent on the first season of The Hills revival in 2019. The new mom was reluctant to leave her son’s side, even putting curfews on her dates with Spencer. Gunner also slept in bed with his parents.

While celebrating Gunner’s first birthday in 2018, an emotional Heidi admitted that her first year of motherhood was “the most amazing and most challenging year.”

“It’s just been so great, every moment,” she said on Instagram, according to People. “God, it’s so amazing. Gunner is just such a blessing and I can’t believe that it’s already been a year.”

While she loves being a mom, Heidi admitted on the first season of New Beginnings that motherhood also left her feeling some “severe anxiety,” especially when shooting scenes with her young son.

“Being a mom and filming a reality show is much different than filming The Hills as a young, single woman,” she told People magazine in 2019. “I felt more responsibility for my actions. We can’t say to Gunner, ‘That was before we had you.’ We would go out together before, and now, I’m like, ‘Spencer you need to be home at this time.’ It created a different dynamic.”

Heidi isn’t the Only Hills Mom to Share a Special Mom-Son Moment in the Snow

A few days before Heidi shared her adorable post, her former Hills co-star Lauren Conrad posted an Instagram photo as she played with her three-year-old son, Liam, in the snow.

In the shot shared with her 5.9 million followers, the Paper Crown founder knelt alongside her little boy and the very fashionable snowman that they built on a snowy area overlooking a lake.

In the caption, Lauren noted that she and her son decided to “drive up to the snow” and “make” some new friends.

