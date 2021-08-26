PHOTOS: Inside Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt’s Pacific Palisades Home

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have lived in several homes over the past decade.

In 2016, “The Hills: New Beginnings” stars told Entertainment Tonight that after they famously blew their reality TV fortune, they spent more than six years living rent-free in Pratt’s parents’ beachfront rental property in Santa Barbara, California.

But in more recent years, fans have seen the celebrity couple moved into a house in Pacific Palisades, California. According to the gossip site Fabio Kardashian, the house cost $3 million.

Pratt and Montag are often seen out and about in their ritzy neighborhood. In an interview with The Manual, Pratt revealed that he gets all of his food from the upscale Pacific Palisades health food shop Erewhon. The celeb couple has also been seen taking their son Gunner Stone to a karate class in the area, per the Daily Mail.

Pratt & Montag Gave a Tour of Their House





Play



The Heidi & Spencer Pratt House Tour | The Hills: New Beginnings From Hummingbirds to dedicated crystal rooms, Heidi and Spencer give a full house tour of their home (with some special guests!) Catch new episodes Mondays at 10/9c on MTV. #MTV #TheHills Subscribe toThe Hills: bit.ly/2k3SvMF The Hills: New Beginnings follows Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Spencer Pratt,… 2019-08-27T20:00:01Z

In 2019, Pratt and Montag gave a full tour of the home they have been seen living in while filming “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

In the clip, the couple starts out by showing fans the real view of the “real” hills– the Hollywood Hills, that is – from their from a massive deck that is adorned with Pratt’s large collection of Hummingbird feeders. Pratt started attracting hummingbirds to his deck when his wife was pregnant. He also makes a daily batch of homemade hummingbird nectar with boiling water and sugar.

The House Features An Open Floorplan, Ornate Décor & Crystals Everywhere

Inside the house, there is an ornate chandelier that overlooks the stairway in the bi-level floorplan, as well as ornate rugs on the upper level.

There are also two oversized portraits of the couple in the living room. In the video, Montag revealed she still has “a little damage in her eye” from how close the lights were in their faces when they posed for the glam shots several years ago.

The kitchen in the house features a white brick backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and white-washed cabinets.

The office is a “shrine” to the couple’s reality TV past with framed magazine covers — including Montag’s 2009 Playboy cover — newspaper articles, MTV logos, and more.

“We love fame if you can’t tell,” Pratt said in the video, while Montag thanked her mom for framing all of the memorabilia for them.

An array of Pratt Daddy Crystals from the couple’s brand also adorn the bookshelves in the room, while Gunner’s playroom has toys and positive energy crystals in it, as well as a white crib that was never used because he co-slept with his parents before moving into a toddler bed.

There are also large windows throughout the home. In the master bathroom, there is a large soaking tub in front of a large window, and a shower/steam room that has tinted glass so no one can see in from the outside windows.

The couple’s lavish taste has not changed over the past decade. Pratt’s tour of his walk-in master closet shows that he owns a large kimono collection, designer tie-dye pieces, cowboy boots, a Gucci poncho, and a Hermes bag. Montag also shows off her Birkin bags. Even Gunner has a collection of Gucci gear in his closet.

More photos of Pratt and Montag’s home can be seen here.

READ NEXT: Kristin Cavallari Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts