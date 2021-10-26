‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Wants to Team Up With Brody Jenner

A “Vanderpump Rules” star wants to work with Brody Jenner.

In an interview with Screenrant, longtime SUR DJ James Kennedy revealed that he would love to team up with the 38-year-old “The Hills: New Beginnings” star on a DJ collaboration.

Kennedy, 29, told the outlet that he loves that “music is a universal language.”

“I think it’s dope that if you have a passion and you want to strive for something, you want to follow your dreams and chase them,” he said. “Shoutout to Brody [Jenner] as well because he’s an OG in the game, and he kills it. His music is fire, and his band’s music is fire as well.”

Kennedy then told Jenner to contact him.

“DJ Duo,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said. “Brody hit me up. We follow each other on Instagram, so I’m super down to do that. I’ll whip out the laptop, and we’ll just get some beats going right away.”

It is unclear if Kennedy and Jenner have ever met in person before, but they do have at least two reality TV connections. Kennedy’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay both made cameos on the original version of Jenner’s MTV reality show, “The Hills,” according to BravoTV.com.

Kennedy Has Come a Long Way in his DJ Career

Fans first met Kennedy as a DJ at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, where he was known for his “See You Next Tuesday” nights and his “White Kanye West” persona. In 2018, Vanderpump fired Kennedy due to his inappropriate behavior while drinking alcohol, per People. In the years since, he has worked on his sobriety and on his music.

Kennedy recently told The Things that he especially enjoys mixing house and throwback hip-hop tracks into his set.

“There’s so much old stuff that I haven’t remixed yet,” he said. “I was thinking of Cypress Hill, Gang Starr, MF Doom, and all these old-school hip-hop artists. I really love bringing it back to, you know, the ’90s days and having people remember those tracks on the dance floor. … I really do love that and then of course incorporating it with that new style with the bass lines. I feel like rap and house just goes perfectly together.”

The outlet noted that Kennedy works at top clubs in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Brody Jenner Travels the Country as a DJ

On the heels of his fame on “The Hills,” Jenner started his DJ career in 2014 at Hyde Bellagio in Las Vegas, where he mixed tracks by Drake, Iggy Azalea, and more, according to Haute Living. Like Kennedy, he also reached back to the 1990s, but with a rock edge using Nirvana’s 1991 hit, “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” While he brought his show to Atlantic City, Cabo San Lucas, and other cities, it wasn’t long before he scored a Vegas residency at Tao Nightclub in the Venetian.

More recently, Jenner and his longtime partner Devin Lucien were part of a lineup that included Questlove for the opening of Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge in Las Vegas, Us Weekly reported.

In a 2018 Instagram post, he wrote that he felt “fortunate” to travel all over the country to DJ.

READ NEXT: Is ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Renewed For Season 3?