Jana Kramer Spotted on a Date With Jay Cutler After She Leaned on Kristin Cavallari for Support

Jana Kramer might be moving on from her relationship with Mike Caussin, but with someone totally unexpected; Jay Cutler.

A couple of people sent in anonymous tips to the BravoandCocktails Instagram account saying that they saw Kramer and Cutler out together in Nashville.

“Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler out on what seemed like a date last night! Bourbon Steak in Nashville. Totally scandalous since she and Kristin were/are friends,” an anonymous source wrote. When the person who runs the account asked for picture proof, the person said that they would send them over soon.

“Both Jay and Jana left in one car. [My friends] said it was a black Tahoe and left together,” the tipster shared. Someone else wrote in to corroborate the claim. “I was on the elevator with them before they went to dinner and they were totally together,” the other person shared

A source revealed that the country singer and the former footballer went to a bar called LA Jackson after leaving Bourbon Steak together. They “stayed at the wine bar for like 45 minutes max,” and added that they were “very handsy.” When they left this location, they both got into the same black Tahoe, the onlooker said.

Kramer & Cavallari Have Been Friends & Reports Indicated That Cavallari Was Helping Kramer Through Her Divorce

Kramer split from her husband Mike Caussin earlier this year. According to People magazine, Kramer filed for divorce back in April, a source telling the outlet that Caussin’s infidelity ultimately caused the break up.

Around the same time, Us Weekly reported that Kramer had been leaning on her closest gal pals to get her through some of the toughest days of her life. One of those friends was supposedly Cavallari.

“Jana has been leaning on friends for support during her divorce. Longtime pal Kristin Cavallari has been helping her. They both live in Nashville and have always been good friends,” a source told the outlet.

As BravoandCocktails IG Stories point out, Kramer and Cavallari do not appear to be following each other on Instagram. Cutler and Kramer do seem to be following each other on Instagram, for what it’s worth.

Both Kramer & Cutler Have Spoken Out About Dating After Divorce

Cutler and Cavallari have been broken up for more than a year, but Cutler isn’t having the easiest time when it comes to finding that special someone. In a recent episode of his “Uncut With Jay Cutler” podcast, the former NFLer revealed that dating is “hard as hell really,” according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

“It is hard. Meeting people is hard… I think finding out what people really want from you, I think that’s probably an issue. I’m at a different phase of my life now with kids and priorities have just changed. It isn’t just a purely selfish play by my part,” Cutler said, adding “There are a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world and the whole landscape has changed. You know, there are apps, there’s Twitter, there’s Instagram, it’s a whole different ball game. You’re not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

Kramer has also spoke out about life as a single mother after divorce — and she is really looking forward to moving on with her life.

“I think I had to just take some time to be alone, but I’m starting to dip my toes in again. There’s still a lot of work I have to do healing-wise, but I am entertaining things,” Kramer told People magazine. She admitted that she’s not a fan of dating apps, but that she’s not completely opposed to meeting someone online.

“There have been a few DM slides. I think just someone that takes an interest [is what catches my attention]. I do have a past, and on paper it doesn’t look pretty. But someone that’s interested in really getting to know the things that I went through and how it’s shaped me to now [is important],” she told the outlet.

