‘The Hills’ Stars Share First Photos of Baby Boy

Jason Wahler and Ashley Slack Wahler shared a first look at their newborn baby boy one week after his birth. “The Hills: New Beginnings” stars posted a series of family photos featuring their newborn son on their Instagram pages.

In the caption to her new social media post, Ashley revealed that the couple’s baby was born on June 16, 2021, and weighed a whopping 9 pounds 6 ounces. The baby is named Wyatt Ragle Wahler. He is the second child for the couple, who are also parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Delilah Ray Wahler. In the newly published photos, the big sister looked happy — and proud — to be holding her baby brother.

Jason told People that little Wyatt is the “most mellow baby” ever. He added that he looks forward to being closely involved in his son’s life the same way his father was in his.

When the reality TV couple was expecting their first child in 2017, they were thrilled to find that they were having a baby girl. According to ET Online, Delilah was the first baby girl born in the Wahler family in 39 years, so she broke a long streak of male babies in the family. Now with baby boy Wyatt’s arrival, Jason told People the couple’s little family is “complete.”

Jason & Ashley Wahler’s ‘Hills’ Castmates Offered Them Congratulations

The MTV stars, who made their public pregnancy announcement during an appearance on E! News Daily Pop in February 2021, filled their co-stars in on their baby news during a special celebration late last year.

Fans saw the couple’s pregnancy announcement play out in a recent episode of the MTV reality show when they surprised their friends with the news during a sobriety anniversary party for the dad-to-be, complete with a surprise gender reveal. The happy news came after Ashley opened up about a devastating miscarriage she suffered previously.

After finding out he would soon be a boy dad, Jason reflected on his “special” relationship with his own father, according to Entertainment Tonight. During the episode, Jason revealed that his dad taught him how to ski, surf, and ride a motorcycle as a child and that he hopes to have a similar bond with his own son.

After Jason posted the newborn baby photos to Instagram, castmate Audrina Patridge replied with a series of heart emoji, and many other fans offered the new parents congratulatory messages.

Jason & Ashley’s Baby News Came Days After Their “Hills’ Co-Star Kaitlynn Carter Revealed She Is Pregnant

Ashley and Jason aren’t the only “Hills: New Beginnings” stars welcoming baby. Their co-star Kaitlynn Carter recently revealed that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock. While the Foray co-founder has yet to officially reveal the gender of her baby, her sister and former mother-in-law Linda Thompson seemingly spilled the news that she is also expecting a baby boy.

In addition to Carter’s upcoming bundle of joy, “Hills” fans know that original cast members Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have been trying to have a second child for a while. The two are already parents to a 3-year-old son named Gunner.

