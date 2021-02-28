Kristin Cavallari’s Ex Joins Dating Site

Kristin Cavallari’s ex-husband Jay Cutler has joined a celebrity dating app nearly a year after the two called it quits on their 10-year relationship, seven years of it as a married couple.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the former NFL quarterback has joined the dating app Raya—but not for dating.

“Jay is on Raya. His profile says he is, ‘Here just for friends,'” the source told the outlet.

Raya is described as “a private, membership-based, social network,” according to The Sun. The elite platform, which accepts around 8 percent of its applicants, was used for dating when it first debuted in 2015 but is now also considered a place for celebrities to network.

Cutler’s new sighting on Raya comes amid a wild month of rumors about his personal life, including his current status with his ex, Kristin.

Jay Cutler’s Dating Life Made Headlines After He Was Linked to ‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy

Cutler’s new foray into the “friends” category comes weeks after he made headlines for his relationship with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

After she became upset with Cutler about how he handled their relationship, the Bravo star shared screenshots of a text message thread she claimed was with the former football pro after warning that she needed to “drop some receipts,” per Us Weekly.

In the text exchange, LeCroy asked Cutler why he was coming to South Carolina.

“To hang out with you,” wrote Cutler, to which told him he had to ask her first.

“Don’t stress about it. I bought the flight yesterday because it was the last direct one. If it doesn’t work out I can change it to some other time,” Cutler then wrote.

Things got messier in a second text thread, where a bitter LeCroy wrote to Cutler, “I came into this honestly with good intentions, I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [redacted] with me.”

LeCroy released the texts after Cutler and Cavallari posed together and posted identical messages on Instagram with the caption, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

Jay Cutler’s Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari Has Been Dating But Considers Herself Single

While Cutler’s romantic situation remains mysterious, his ex-wife’s has been a little more public. The former The Hills star has been spotted out and about with comedian Jeff Dye.

The two spent time together in Chicago, Nashville, Mexico, and Los Angeles, and even shared a flirty Instagram Live with fans. But despite her ongoing PDA with Dye, Cavallari still considers herself single.

“She’s just hanging out with him,” an insider told Us. “They’re enjoying each other’s company [and] having fun. That’s it. They’re really just getting to know one another and seeing where things go. … If they do decide to one day become official, people will know for sure.”

The 38-year-old standup comedian lives in Los Angeles, while Cavallari lives in Nashville with her three kids, so the two are keeping things casual for now.

“If she goes to L.A., she’ll meet up with him,” the insider added. “But right now, there are no labels. … They’re not exclusively dating and aren’t boyfriend [and] girlfriend.”

As for Cutler and Cavallari, they may be a united front when it comes to parenting, but Us source revealed, “There are no talks of Jay and Kristin getting back together.”

