‘The Hills’ Star Wants Jay Cutler & Madison LeCroy Together

Spencer Pratt has a wild casting pitch for The Hills: New Beginnings.

The Pratt Daddy Crystals founder, who was a cast member on the original MTV series and stars on the reboot, jumped on the recent Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari photo drama, as well as Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy’s explosive retort to their viral photo.

After exes Cavallari and Cutler simultaneously posed as a united front in a photo together over the weekend, many thought the caption was directed at the Bravo star who has been rumored to have dated the former NFL star.

“The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” the two wrote.

The post came just after LeCroy seemingly mom-shamed Cavallari for a dance party she had with her ex, Austen Kroll.

Cavallari and Cutler’s identical posts clearly upset LeCroy, who later exposed a text thread she claims she had with Cutler as well a photo of her posing with the dad of three. She also accused the ex-Bears quarterback of pursuing her and sniped, “Too bad it didn’t work out.”

Spencer Pratt Thinks the Drama Would Make a Great Storyline for ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

All of the parties involved have reality TV backgrounds with The Hills, Very Cavallari, and Southern Charm. So maybe it’s no surprise that in a new TikTok video, Pratt pitched an idea for an epic crossover that would include all of the feuding parties.

In his video, Pratt stood with an image of LeCroy and Cutler behind him as he described them as “my new favorite couple that we didn’t know about.”

He then admitted he thinks the two were actually “made for each other.”

“I actually… all due respect to Kristin Cavallari who I love, I think these two were actually made for each other,” The Hills star said. “They seem like they have the same personalities. I think Kristin’s a little too chill for Jay. I feel like from my experience being around… it was a little intense. All due respect to Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm, she seems pretty intense too.”

Pratt referenced some of LeCroy’s past comments as evidence that she can be “harsh.”

“So I actually think these two should get together,” Pratt said of Cutler and LeCroy. “And then Kristin Cavallari and Brody [Jenner] should get together on the new season of the #The Hills New Beginnings.”

Pratt also joked that his new favorite thing is talking about famous people on TikTok.

“What a freaking life,” he said.

Kristin & Brody Actually Dated Years Ago, So That Matchup Isn’t Completely Far-Fetched

While Pratt thinks Cutler and LeCroy would be a match made in reality TV heaven, fans of the original Hills know that Brody Jenner actually did date Cavallari in the past.

On an episode of Bethenny Frankel’s talk show, Cavallari revealed that while their Hills romance was “faked,” she did date the DJ right after high school, according to E! News.

“I dated Brody when I was 18, right after Laguna Beach, actually, and that’s it. And then on the show, on The Hills, they had us ‘dating’ for a few episodes,” she dished.

As for LeCroy and Cutler, earlier this month, an anonymous source told Us Weekly that the newly single stars had a “new, flirty thing going on.”

“It’s nothing serious at this point,” the insider said at the time. “But they’re having fun getting to know each other.”

