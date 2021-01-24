Justin Anderson Blasts Madison LeCroy

Madison LeCroy is at the center of Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari’s recent chummy viral photo.

After the Uncommon James founder and her ex caused a social media uproar with a snap of them posing together with the cryptic caption, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” many fans thought the message was directed at the Southern Charm star, who has been dropping former couple’s names recently.

Madison recently hosted an Instagram Live in which fans reported that she acted as if the former Bears quarterback was in the room with her. She then made snarky comments about his ex-wife Kristin’s parenting, some fans noted.

Fans know that there has been a Southern Charm/Very Cavallari connection in recent months. Kristin is friendly with Madison’s ex, Austen Kroll, and was seen on top of his shoulders in a dance party video.

And Madison has hinted about her own flirty relationship with Jay Cutler. After Bravo host Andy Cohen asked her if she saw her ex’s Instagram dance party “adventures” with Kristin, Madison replied, “I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not.” She also coyly told Andy she wouldn’t be “kissing and telling” when it comes to her relationship with the former NFL star.

On social media, Madison played into comments that Jay and Kristin’s new pic was about her. When Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard said she was “so confused” by the pic, Madison replied to her with, “Call me sis and I’ll tell you….can’t wait to clear this up.”

But Kristin’s best friend Justin Anderson took to social media to clear up a few things first.

Justin Blasted Madison on TikTok

On TikTok, Justin shared a clip of him slurping an icy drink with the caption, “It’s the “making something out of nothing” for me… ba ba doo, ba ba dee ee.”

The “ba ba doo, baba dee ee” is from the Southern Charm theme song, Mia Sable’s “It’s Easy.”

Justin responded to fans who asked him if he was talking about how people are freaking out over Kristin and Jay’s IG post.

“I’m talking about Madison using Kristin and Jay to try and get people’s attention. it was never gonna work,” Justin replied.

Justin also said that Madison “fooled” everyone when she first joined Southern Charm.

“She fooled everyone with the victim stuff. It’s a bummer but it happens…,” he wrote. “She’s drama. If everyone stops saying Madison’s name…she’ll stop making stuff up for attention. she’s creating all this nonsense ….it’s cheap.”

The celebrity hairstylist also liked a comment from a TikTok fan who said he was “putting Madison in her placeeeeee.”

Others praised Justin for his “constant level of loyalty” to his best friend Kristin, and others said Madison doesn’t know who she is messing with.

“Madison clearly doesn’t know KC doesn’t lose,” one fan wrote.

Madison Clapped Back With Her Own Photo

Amid all of the drama, Madison posted a bikini photo to Instagram with the caption, “Unbothered.”

While she looked not to have a care in the world while posing on the beach with a drink nearby, some followers told her that her comments seem otherwise.

“Unbothered about what?? That you try to create chaos wherever you go” one person wrote, while another told her that maybe that drink next to her would quench her thirst.

