Kaitlynn Carter Welcomes Baby Boy: PHOTO

Kaitlynn Carter is a mama!

The 33-year-old ”Hills: New Beginnings” star welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, fashion designer Kristopher Brock, on September 30, 2021.

Carter announced the news on social media by sharing a first photo of her snuggling her baby boy in his nursery as she breastfed him. She captioned the Instagram pic with, “Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53 am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love.”

Here’s what else you need to know:

Carter’s ‘Hills’ Co-Stars Reacted to the Baby News

Following her birth announcement, Carter received congratulatory messages from fans and famous friends, including several of her “Hills” co-stars.

“Congrats!” wrote Audrina Patridge.

“Dying!!!!! So excited for you and here for you. Xxx,” wrote Whitney port.

“Look at all that hair!!!!” added fellow new mom, Ashley Wahler. “Such a qt can’t wait to come snuggle him! Congratulations mama you did it!”

Carter also received a message from Linda Thompson, the mother of her ex, Brody Jenner.

“Motherhood looks beautiful on you!” Thompson wrote. “And that baby! So excited to meet him… I love the name Rowan Carter Brock! He already has enviable hair! Much love!”

Carter Shared Her Pregnancy Milestones on Instagram

Carter stunned fans in June 2021 when she first announced her surprise pregnancy with a caption-free Instagram photo. “The Hills: New Beginnings” star shared a silhouette of her baby bump as she posed with Brock while on a trip to the Esperanza Resort in Mexico.

Linda Thompson was one of the first people to comment on the photo – and inadvertently reveal the baby’s gender.

“Yay!” Thompson wrote. “Now the news is out and I can tell everybody… I’ve been holding this in so long and I’m so excited for you! Congratulations! Can’t wait to meet the little guy… Love you!”

Thompson was also a guest at Carter’s baby shower in early September.

Carter also regularly shared bump photos with her social media followers throughout her pregnancy.

Although many fans were surprised by Carter’s pregnancy, on the “HillsCast” podcast, she revealed that having a baby was something she and her boyfriend of one year had talked about. Carter told the outlet that when she began dating Brock, who is already a father to a 6-year-old son, they talked about their goals for the future early on.

“We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly,” she said. “We were definitely on the same page and were like ‘Hey let’s go for it and see what happens.’ And we were really lucky.”

Carter added that the pregnancy was something she “wanted for so long.”

While she never shared her exact due date with fans, Carter’s baby boy was born two days after she hinted that the end of her pregnancy was near. On September 28, the expectant mom shared a photo of her pregnant body on Instagram with the caption, “10 months later…..#libraseason.”

READ NEXT: Kaitlynn Carter Gives Update on Her Relationship With Ex Brody Jenner