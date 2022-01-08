Kaitlynn Carter Shuts Down Body Shamers After Posing in ‘Revealing’ Party Outfit

Kaitlynn Carter clapped back at critics of her New Year’s Eve outfit in a powerful new Instagram post.

Three months after ”The Hills: New Beginnings” star, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock, she was hit with mom – and body – shaming after she rang in the New Year while wearing a low-cut party outfit.

Carter welcomed son Rowan Carter Brock on September 30, 2021, and since that time, most of the photos on her Instagram page have been proud mom pics as she snuggles with her newborn son.

But for New Year’s Eve, the MTV star had a grownup celebration with her boyfriend in Texas. Carter shared a series of pics that showed her wearing a plunging Saint Laurent jumpsuit as she celebrated the arrival of 2022 with friends, but some people criticized her sexy outfit. On her Instagram story, Carter shared examples of hateful comments she received from social media trolls who told her to cover up her cleavage.

Kaitlynn Carter Fired Back at Haters in an Empowering Post

On Instagram, Carter shared multiple photos of her New Year’s Eve celebration, and her slideshow concluded with a pic of her breastfeeding her son. But she ultimately edited her caption after receiving nasty comments about her “revealing” outfit.

In the caption, “The Hills: New Beginnings” star noted that this was her first personal experience with being criticized for her choices now that she become a mother.

“Over the course of my time on Instagram, I’ve worn a number of ‘revealing’ outfits, and no one’s been concerned,” she wrote. “All of sudden NOW it’s so shocking! It’s very sad to me that that’s the world we’re living in. You’re expected to dress one way pre-children and another way post.”

Carter added that one of her “greatest fears in becoming a mother was that I’d lose who I was before.” She noted that she had happily stayed “almost exactly the same” person that she was before she became a parent.

The new mother then directly addressed the criticism of the outfit that she has been so excited to wear.

“I’ve spent the past year struggling to fit into anything that wasn’t oversized or maternity, and I haven’t gone shopping for myself since having the baby, so on New Years Eve, I went to a store in Dallas and I asked the salesperson to only show me the sexiest party outfits she had,” she wrote. “She brought me this beautiful @ysl jumpsuit, and although my chest is currently much larger than usual because I’m BREASTFEEDING A CHILD, my boyfriend and I loved how it fit anyway. I said to myself, “this is my body right now, and I can either feel ashamed and hide it, or I can do what I WANT to do which is embrace and celebrate everything that my body currently is and has been for me this past year.” so I did what I wanted to do, and that’s what women should be encouraged to do ALL THE TIME.”

Kaitlynn Carter Received Support From Her Friends & Followers

Carter’s powerful post received a big reaction. Many followers supported her and told her she looked radiant in the photos. One fan told Kaitlynn her photos were a “fabulous celebration” of “a New Year, motherhood, and femininity.”

“Motherhood looks beautiful on you… As does everything else! Happy new year sweetie!” wrote Linda Thompson, the mom of Carter’s ex, Brody Jenner.

Other friends were saddened that Carter was forced to defend her outfit.

“It breaks my heart that you have to even write this. SUCH TROLLS!” wrote “The Hills” star’s good friend Jenny Cipoletti. “You should never have to defend or explain your actions. You do you, ALWAYS! Love you and am so proud of you and the mama you are.”

