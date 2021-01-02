Kaitlynn Carter Gives Update on Her Relationship With Ex Brody Jenner

Kaitlynn Carter opened up about her relationship with her ex, Brody Jenner, more than a year after their high-profile split.

On a recent episode the Scrubbing In podcast, the 32-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star admitted that the MTV reality show put a spotlight on the problems in her relationship with Brody, 37.

“It was hard filming the first season because — there were so many difficult things going in our lives that everything stressed us out,” Kaitlynn told the podcast. “We didn’t want to share all these heavy things with the world [but] they get everything out of you. No secret is safe.”

While their romantic relationship didn’t work out, Kaitlynn revealed that she remains close friends with her ex.

“I think the reason he and I ended up getting married in the first place was because we were always such good friends,” she said. “And that is something we’ve been able to salvage through our split.”

Here’s what else you need to know:

Kaitlynn & Brody’s Relationship Woes Were Addressed on The 1st Season of The Hills: New Beginnings

The couple exchanged wedding vows in Indonesia in 2018, but never legalized their union. But during the first season of the MTV spinoff, there were rumblings that the two had an “open” relationship.

When Kaitlynn got wind that fellow Hills stars Stephanie Pratt, Ashley Wahler, and others were gossiping that a third party was “involved” in her marriage, she admitted in a confessional that there had been some experimentation earlier in her relationship with Brody. Still, the blogger was upset by the gossip behind her back by so-called “friends.”

Even After Their Split, Brody Said Kaitlynn Was His Best Friend

One week after her breakup from Brody was announced, Kaitlynn was photographed kissing singer Miley Cyrus during a getaway to Italy. But instead of getting jealous, her ex came to her defense.

In a touching social media post, Brody addressed critics of his former wife as he set the record straight about what went wrong in their relationship, according to E! News.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much,” the DJ wrote on Instagram. “Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

Brody added that he still cared for Kaitlynn deeply. He described his bride of one year as “beautiful, fun,” and a “positive force” in his life, and told haters that she deserved to move forward and find happiness.

It’s clear the two meant it when they announced an “amicable” split. Last January, Kaitlynn told People magazine that she still spends time with Brody as well as her former mother-in-law, Linda Thompson.

“We’re on great terms,” Kaitlynn said. “We see each other regularly. We have dogs we share, you know, and I’m close with his mom and family, so it’s all good.”

While The Hills “magnified” the issues in their marriage, both Kaitlynn and Brody will appear in the upcoming second season of the reboot – this time as friendly exes.

