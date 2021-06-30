PHOTOS: Kaitlynn Carter Shows Off Baby Bump In New Pics

Kaitlynn Carter opened up about her pregnancy – and shared the first photos of her bare baby bump. Two weeks after revealing she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock, the 32-year-old “The Hills: New Beginnings” star opened up about her pregnancy and posted photos that hint that she is farther along than fans originally thought.

On Instagram, Carter shared a photo of her on the beach wearing a form-fitting red gown. Her bump could be clearly seen in the shot as she reflected on a magical night she had at the Esperanza Resort in Los Cabos. Mexico. Carter and Brock vacationed at the Mexican resort for their dream ”babymoon” just before revealing their pregnancy, an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

“They wanted to do something extra special just the two of them before they made the news public,” the source told ET. “She is obsessed with the spa at Esperanza and wanted to spend a couple days pampering herself.”

Carter Revealed that her Pregnancy Was a Surprise, But ‘In a Good Way’

Carter and Brock started dating in May 2020, about a year after she called it quits with her longtime partner Brody Jenner. On the first season of “The Hills” spinoff, viewers saw the longtime couple contemplate having children, but Jenner did not seem to be as on board with the idea as Carter was.

In an interview on the “HillsCast” podcast, Carter, who met Brock through a mutual friend in Malibu last summer, said the baby talk was very different with her new beau, who is already a father to a 6-year-old son.

“We kind of got to the conversation about having kids where we stood with all of that really quickly,” Carter said on the podcast. “We were definitely on the same page. Like, ‘Hey let’s go for it. And see what happens.'”

She added that once she found out she was pregnant, she “was really surprised, in a good way of course.”

“It took me a while to really absorb it,” she added. “I’m just really excited now. … It wasn’t so much the timing as the right person coming along. Kris was such a pleasant surprise. I feel like I was trying the least when everything finally came together the way I hoped it would.”

Carter didn’t initially reveal that she was carrying a baby boy, but her sister, Lindsey, and former mother-in-law, Linda Thompson, accidentally spilled the gender reveal on Instagram.

On the podcast, Carter explained n the podcast that she “didn’t intentionally not share” her baby’s gender and that it “wasn’t a big deal” that her sister did it for her.

“It’s fine,” the Foray co-founder said.

Carter Shared Bikini Photos That Put Her Bump on Display

A very pregnant Carter also took to Instagram to give fans a first look at her bare belly. The reality star and entrepreneur was photographed lounging in a blue bikini while at the small town of Todos Santos in Baja California Sur. The mom-to-be posed wearing sunglasses as her exposed was front and center in the snaps.

“You look exquisitely beautiful!” wrote her ex mom-in-law, Linda Thompson.

Other fans also remarked on Carter’s “cute” bump.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” star has not publicly revealed her due date.

