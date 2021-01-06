Kristin Cavallari Makes Stunning Revelation About The Past Year

Reality star Kristin Cavallari celebrated her 34th birthday with a toast to her new life.

The Uncommon James founder shared a gorgeous black and white photo to her Instagram page that showed her aglow with a candlelit dessert and a glass of champagne as she rang in her new year at a restaurant.

In the caption to the post, which was shared nine months after her split from her husband Jay Cutler, the mom of three acknowledged that her past year has been a “crazy” one that included ups and downs and highs and lows.

But despite her divorce and the decision to end her E! reality show, Very Cavallari, Kristin shared a surprising revelation about 2020.

“I can honestly say it was one [of ] the best years of my life,” she wrote. “Lots of growth and opportunity. I feel like I’m back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristin’s Post Received Support From Many Celebrity Friends, Including her Rumored New Boyfriend Jeff Dye

In response to Kristin’s post about her wonderful year, fans and famous friends hit the comments section of her post. Many wished the jewelry designer a “Happy Birthday,” while others toasted the busy entrepreneur’s strength after a rollercoaster year.

“Happy birthday lovie!,” wrote Kristin’s best friend, Justin Anderson. “Here’s to another year of belly laughing at our own dumb jokes, holding each other accountable, and having each other’s back. Love you to infinity and beyond Cavallari.”

“Grace, class, brave, boss. Happy birthday to the woman who moves mountains!!” wrote her pal and Uncommon James employee Brittainy Taylor.

Comedian Jeff Dye, who is rumored to be dating Kristin after they were spotted engaged in PDA at a Chicago bar and on a getaway to Mexico, couldn’t contain his excitement over his rumored gal pal’s big day.

“Happpppyyyyyy Birthdaaaayyyyyyy!!!” he wrote.

Other fans told Kristin that she looks so happy and that she is an inspiration.

“Welcome back!” wrote one fan.

Kristin Spent her Birthday With Her ‘Favorite People,’ Including Her 3 Kids & a Mystery Dinner Companion

Ahead of her night out, the Nashville-based beauty shared multiple birthday pics to her Instagram story as she spent time with her favorite people on the planet. Kristin shared a photo of her in an LBD and heels as she walked outside with her kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor,5.

“Bday squad,” The Hills alum captioned the sweet shot.

She also shared a photo of a paper butterfly made for her by her son and a red rose given to her by her daughter, Saylor James.

“A birthday butterfly from my little Jaxy,” the proud mama wrote. “And a flower from my girl.”

Other photos showed Kristin out on the town. The birthday girl held up a glass of wine in one snap and was pictured at a dinner table alongside an off-camera dinner companion. The True Comfort author later hid the face of her party partner in another pic she captioned, ”Spending my birthday with my favorite people.”

