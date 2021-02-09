Kristin Cavallari Reunites With Brody Jenner to Film ‘The Hills’

Kristin Cavallari reunited with her former boyfriend Brody Jenner to shoot scenes for the upcoming second season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

A caption to a sneak peek photo of the reunion shared on E! News’ Instagram read, “#TheHills are alive with the sound of nostalgia because Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner reunited while filming for the upcoming season.”

The confirmation of the reunion comes after Kristin was spotted in California over the weekend and nearly a year after she confirmed she would be making a cameo on the MTV reboot.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” Kristin confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in early 2020. “I’m excited! I’m actually very excited. I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

Production for The Hills revival was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but based on teaser photos from the reunion it will be worth the wait.

Kristin Reunited With Brody for a Day at the Beach

E! News shared sneak peek photos of Kristin and Brody’s reunion, which took place on a beach in Malibu on Super Bowl Sunday. The former costars were laughing and kicking back with canned beverages while sitting on a large rock with blankets as MTV camera crews documented the reunion.

Brody, who wore a black hoodie and shorts, also had his dog with him as he walked on the beach with the mom of three. Kristin was dressed in white pants and a loose blouse with a bikini top underneath it.

While Kristin is single nearly a year after filing for divorce from Jay Cutler, fans hoping for a romantic reunion between the Uncommon James founder and her DJ ex may be disappointed.

“It was a catch-up,” an insider told the outlet. “It’s not romantic.”

In the original Hills series, Kristin and Brody were shown to be “dating,” although Kristin later revealed on Bethenny Frankel’s talk show that she “faked” the relationship, according to E! News. She dished that Brody was actually dating model Jayde Nicole the entire time the storyline played out.

Kristin also admitted she was secretly dating an MTV cameraman named Miguel when she was filming The Hills.

In Addition to Her Scene With Brody, Kristin Filmed With Pals Audrina Patridge & Heidi Montag As Well as the Whole Cast of the MTV Reboot

During her trip to California, Kristin also shot scenes with Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag. Fans may have spotted Heidi’s teaser for the reunion in a TikTok clip she also shared to Instagram. In the short clip, Kristin and Heidi showed off their moves to the Paleezy song, “Beat It.”

An E! insider revealed that Kristin was also able to film a scene with the whole cast after her beach hangout with Brody. The Hills: New Beginnings also stars Kaitlynn Carter, Jason Wahler, Brandon Thomas Lee, Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt, and more.

Kristin was a star on the MTV reality show Laguna Beach before she joined the final season of The Hills in place of exiting star Lauren Conrad in 2009. Kristin went on to star in her own E! reality show, Very Cavallari, in 2018.

