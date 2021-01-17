Kristin Cavallari’s Huge Secret on ‘The Hills’

Kristin Cavallari was romantically linked with several of her co-stars on the reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills, but not all of her relationships were real.

The blonde beauty starred on Laguna Beach for two seasons from 2004 to 2005 and joined The Hills for its final season and a half in 2009, and fans saw several romantic storylines play out – as well as the drama that came along with them.

While her high school romance with Stephen Colletti has fans still hoping the couple today, her later onscreen flings with Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby Brescia were totally made for TV. Not only that, Kristin had another boyfriend while faking dating scenes on The Hills.

Kristin Briefly Dated Brody Right After ‘Laguna Beach’ Ended & She Never Dated Justin Bobby

Kristin opened up about her fake dating past on an episode of Bethenny Frankel’s talk show, according to E! News.

“I faked relationships, faked fights. I don’t care anymore—I can tell you. At this point, it’s been so many years,” she said.

Kristin specifically referenced her romantic storyline with Brody, which was based on a grain of truth with fake timetable.

“Brody Jenner at the time was dating Jayde Nicole, ” she said. “I dated Brody when I was 18, right after Laguna Beach, actually, and that’s it. And then on the show, on The Hills, they had us ‘dating’ for a few episodes. They pretended that him and Jayde broke up and I was dating Brody, and Jayde and I got into a huge fight because she saw us in a club. It wasn’t real at all. They were together the entire time.”

Kristin also downplayed her kissing scene with Justin Bobby Brescia, who had dated her friend Audrina Patridge previously.

When asked by the Los Angeles Times if she was romantic with Justin, Kristin replied, “With music and editing they can make it seem that way, but it wasn’t romantic with Justin and I at all because I didn’t trust him. Just because we kissed doesn’t mean we were intimate.”

Of Brody she added, “What you see on the show and what’s going on are two different things. You’re not going to see everything.”

Kristin Was Dating an MTV Cameraman While Pretending to Date Her Co-Stars on ‘The Hills’

On her reality show Very Cavallari, Kristin admitted she was dating an MTV cameraman when she was filming The Hills.

“We dated for a few months and nobody knew,” she said. “I was dating Brody on the show and like, meanwhile, Miguel was filming it. But we went to Canada and paparazzi got us at the airport a week before we wrapped the show and that’s how we got caught.”

Kristin said nobody knew about the relationship because she’s a professional and kept it under wraps.

“It was fun, and I don’t have a lot to say!” she added.

According to The Daily Mail, the mystery man Kristin dated behind the scenes was named Miguel Medina. In 2009, the outlet posted photos of the lovebirds walking arm in arm at Los Angeles International Airport.

An insider at the time said Kristin was adamant about not letting “her real private life” be part of the not-so-real reality show. “Dating” Brody on-camera helped to throw fans off.

Kristin later confirmed her romance with the cameraman during an interview on On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

“Yeah, I’m dating [Miguel] and that all I’m going to say about that,” she said, according to Us Weekly. “That’s not part of the show.”

Of how the off-camera hookup came to be, she explained, “Well, you’re together all the time, and it just sorta happens.”

After Kristin’s romance with Miguel ended, she began dating her future husband, Jay Cutler.

