Kristin Cavallari Gives Dating Update

Kristin Cavallari’s personal life has been making headlines ever since she split from her ex-husband Jay Cutler last April.

The former Very Cavallari star’s relationship with comedian Jeff Dye has been a top tabloid topic in recent months after she was seen hanging out with him in Chicago, Nashville, and in a very PDA way in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

As far back as October, an insider told E! News that the two celebrities were “casually dating.”

While Kristin has yet to put a label on the relationship, she and Jeff did exchange “I love yous” during a recent Instagram Live.

So what’s the real deal with the mom of three’s dating life?

Here’s what we know:

Kristin Has Said She Is In no Rush to Find Love After 10 Years With Jay Cutler

Kristin’s romance with Jeff seems to be heating up. An insider recently told Us Weekly that the couple’s relationship is “super hot and fiery.”

“They’re very into each other and Jeff is so obsessed with her,” the source told the outlet. “[Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success.”

But the Uncommon James designer told People that dating is “the last thing” on her mind after nearly a decade with her ex-husband.

“I’m not interested in anybody right now,” Kristin said several months after her split. “I just got out of a 10-year relationship. I don’t really want to put energy into anything else right now.”

Kristin has said that her main focus will be on her kids and her jewelry business and that she wants to also take time for herself after 10 years with the former NFL star.

“My kids will always be first, but beyond my kids, I’m making myself a priority right now, ” she told the On the List With Brad Gursky podcast last fall. “I don’t want anything … I’m not ready to jump into a relationship, I’m not. I’m taking care of me and I’m figuring out ultimately what I’m going to want in life, and I’m going through the motions and the process of figuring that all out.”

The Uncommon James founder also took to her Instagram story to address the buzz over sightings of her with male friends.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” Kristin captioned a pic of her rolling her eyes.

While She’s Not Looking for a Serious Romance Yet, Kristin Does Like Being Comfortable in a Relationship More than the ‘Butterflies’ She Gets Early On

Kristin noted that the past year has been a rollercoaster and that it is “sad” to close a major chapter of her life. She admitted that she will “always” love Jay in some capacity because they have three kids together.

But while doesn’t want to rush into a new romance, Kristin did admit that she likes the “comfortable” feeling of being with one person for a long time.

“Those new feelings in the beginning where you get so excited, that’s great,” Kristin told Gursky’s podcast. “I actually prefer what I had with Jay, where you’re so comfortable with somebody, they’re your best friend. It’s so easy and great, that’s way more interesting to me than those new little butterflies.”

