Brody Jenner Reveals Kristin Cavallari’s Status On ‘The Hills’

Brody Jenner would love to see Kristin Cavallari back on “The Hills: New Beginnings.” The 34-year-old Uncommon James founder appeared in two episodes of the second season of the MTV reality revival, but Jenner wants to see more of her.

“Everybody enjoyed having her around — it was a great experience,” Jenner recently told Page Six. “She’s so much fun and so cool to hang with. I think we all love her to death. We want her back full time.”

Jenner explained that Cavallari knows her way around a reality TV camera.

“She came into town. We had some really genuine, great moments,” he said, adding, “When she came on the show back in the day, she just comes in with just fire. When she comes on, drama starts. She really pulls things out of people; she’s so good at that. She’s such a pro in this industry and in reality television. I mean, she’s been doing it since she was a little kid, forever. So she just adds a lot to it.”

Spencer Pratt Has Long Said He Wants Cavallari Back on ‘The Hills’

Cavallari ended her own reality show, “Very Cavallari” last year after her split from her husband, Jay Cutler. At the time, her former “Hills” co-stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt opened up on their “Speidi Podcast” to dish about her new chapter as a single mom and businesswoman.

“I think Kristin is going to be better off and I’m excited for her new chapter. Hopefully on The Hills’ you know, dating,” Pratt teased per The Daily Mail.

Pratt also turned to a higher power when trying to channel a Cavallari cameo on “The Hills.”

“K Cavi leaving her show on E! Say a prayer she’s coming to #thehills,” Pratt wrote in an Instagram Story in 2020, according to Us Weekly. “I just want to talk to God real quick, Dear God and everyone watching this, please add to this prayer. We’d all love Kristin Cavallari to join The Hills: New Beginnings so let’s put that out there in the universe, multiverse. Thanks, God.”

Cavallari Seems to Be Done With Reality TV—For Now

While “The Hills’ cast loved reuniting with Cavallari, it’s highly unlikely that she would ever return to the MTV reality show full time.

In a May 2021 interview with Mr. Warbuton magazine, Cavallari said that while her return to “The Hills” was easy –“it was like no time had passed,” she said of reuniting with her co-stars — she doesn’t need the “stress” of a full-time return.

“Even though I come from that world and I started at 17, there’s an element of stress that comes with people judging your life,” she explained. “I wouldn’t go back to ‘The Hills’ as a regular because I’m really enjoying my life right now and I don’t want my life all over TV. I have a really solid balance between work and life, and I don’t want to rock that boat.”

In addition, a source told Us Weekly Cavallari, who lives in Nashville, “couldn’t do a reality show without addressing the divorce and she doesn’t want this to unfold on camera.”

