Kristin Cavallari Gives Mixed Signals On Her Return to ‘The Hills’

Kristin Cavallari made a grand entrance in The Hills: New Beginnings trailer, but it may have been the ultimate tease.

The 34-year-old former MTV star, who made her reality TV debut on Laguna Beach when she was in high school, arrived on the scene to film with her former costars, but she didn’t stick around long.

A first look at the upcoming second season of The Hills revival featured Brody Jenner talking about how he has hurt the people he loves, and Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt getting serious about having another baby. The trailer ended with Kristin stepping out of a car to reunite with her former costars as dramatic music played. As the camera faded to black, she said in a voiceover, “To being reunited.”

Kristin Cavallari Teased She ‘Stirred’ Things Up on ‘The Hills,’ Then Said She Caused ‘No Drama’

While the trailer plays as if Kristin is a main cast member and has returned to cause drama, the Uncommon James founder told Us Weekly that is not the case.

“No drama — at least not about me,” she said. “I filmed one episode, so what could you really do?”

She added that she had “such a great time” reuniting with her old friends on the reboot 10 years after the original series ended. “It was like no time had passed,” she said. “I’m really happy that I was able to do it.”

But Kristin’s new comments about her low-key Hills return came days after she teased that she may have stirred the pot a bit.

“I loved seeing everybody and filming,” she told Hollywood Life. “I did one episode and I’m so happy that I was able to go back and have a good time. You’ll have to wait and see what kind of trouble I stirred up when it comes out.”

Kristin Shot New Scenes With Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge & Heidi Montag, And More

Kristin has talked multiple times about her return to The Hills. Last year, before filming for the MTV reboot began, she confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she would be back for a cameo.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” the mom of three told the outlet. “I’m excited! I’m actually very excited. I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

She also admitted she didn’t know what to expect but hoped the show wasn’t as produced as it was back in the day. “It’s a whole new production team, so hopefully it’s not as manufactured, but we will see,” she said.

During her trip back to California, Kristin shot scenes with Brody on a beach in Malibu, and she also spent time with pals Heidi and Audrina Patridge, who once made cameos on her E! reality show Very Cavallari. An E! insider revealed that Kristin also filmed a scene with the whole cast.

The Hills: New Beginnings also stars Kaitlynn Carter, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Whitney Port.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 premieres Wednesday, May 12th at 9/8c on MTV.

