Kristin Cavallari Shocks Fans With New Jay Cutler Pic

Kristin Cavallari stunned fans with a new photo with her ex, Jay Cutler.

The Uncommon James founder posed with her ex nearly one year after they announced their divorce. In the pic shared to her Instagram page, Kristin wore a white tank top as she crossed her arms while leaning next to Jay. The former Bears quarterback was all smiles as he put his arm around her waist.

“The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” Kristin wrote.

Jay also posted the photo at the same as Kristin, with an identical caption.

Fans immediately hit the comments to speculate if the couple is back together, with others admitting they were confused by the photo.

“But wait. What. Does. This. Mean,” one fan wrote.

“Gotta crack this code,” another added.

“Please get back together, mom & dad,” a third follower wrote.

Kristin’s best friend Justin Anderson also reacted to the cozy pic.

“There’s a calmness in the Nashville air tonight, lovies. Love you guys,” he wrote, adding a heart and heart-eyes emoji.

Others said the two are co-parenting their three kids, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, like “rockstars” and nothing can break that bond but added they are secretly hoping they are back together.

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Have Both Been Linked to Different People Since Their Split

The former Very Cavallari star has been linked with comedian Jeff Dye in recent months. Kristin was seen hanging out with the comic in Chicago, Nashville, and showing major PDA during a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The two have not confirmed their romance, but they did engage in a flirty Instagram Live in which they exchanged “I love yous” earlier this month.

And Jay was recently rumored to have a “new, flirty thing” with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy, a source told Us Weekly.

“They’re having fun getting to know each other,” the source said.

But despite rumors that they are dating other people, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kristin and Jay are both single, nut remain friends and will always have each other’s back “no matter what.”

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announced Their Split in April 2020

In April, the couple posted joint statements announcing they were ending their marriage after 10 years together. In dual Instagram posts, Kristin and Jay, who got engaged in 2011 and married in 2013, wrote that they had simply grown apart during their seven-year marriage.

At the time, Kristin’s divorce filing cited “marital misconduct” and “irreconcilable differences.”

Shortly after her split from Jay, the mom of three told People that dating was “the last thing” on her mind after a decade with her ex-husband.

“I’m not interested in anybody right now,” Kristin said several months after her split. “I just got out of a 10-year relationship. I don’t really want to put energy into anything else right now.”