Kristin Cavallari Reunites With Beau in Cabo

Kristin Cavallari was spotted with comedian Jeff Dye in Cabo—for the second time in just a few months. The former Very Cavallari star, 34, and the 38-year-old stand-up comedian met up in Mexico, and they were seen packing on the PDA in photos that were posted by the Daily Mail over the weekend.

Snaps shared by the outlet showed the two stars kissing while lounging outdoors at a luxury resort. Cavallari wore a black string bikini and stylish sunglasses while Dye wore board shorts and aviators as they were photographed making out during their beachy getaway.

Cavallari has been a Cabo vacationer since way back to her high school days when she was a star on the MTV reality show Laguna Beach. But what happens in Cabo doesn’t stay there for the reality star. Cavallari’s latest sighting in the Mexican city came just three months after she vacationed with Dye and a group of pals ay the Nobu Hotel in Cabo, according to E! News.

During their first trip to Cabo, the new two were spotted dirty dancing.

A Source Recently Claimed Cavallari Was No Longer Dating Dye

The new photos of Cavallari and Dye surfaced amid reports that there was trouble in paradise for the celebrity couple after five months of casual dating. Last week, an insider told E! News that Cavallari and Dye decided to end their long-distance relationship. “It was never that serious to begin with,” the source said. “She was having fun.”

Another source told ET the romance began “fizzling out” and that Cavallari “never really saw anything long-term happening” with Dye and instead wanted to focus on her jewelry business and raising her three kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, in Nashville.

Another source told People that Cavallari considered herself “single” the whole time she was dating Dye and that the two were never “exclusive.”

Cavallari Touted Her ‘Freedom’ in a Recent Instagram Post

While things are said to be casual, they also seemed cozy between Cavallari and Dye earlier this year –the two also posted matching Valentine’s Day messages on their Instagram stories in February— but Cavallari never acted as if she was looking for a relationship so soon after her divorce from Cutler. She even told People that dating was “the last thing” on her mind after nearly a decade with her ex-husband.

And Cavallari recently hinted at her single status in a new Instagram post. Before Dye’s arrival in Mexico – and nearly a year after Cavallari split from her ex-husband Jay Cutler – she posed from behind for a sizzling swimsuit shot during her Cabo vacation. The recently divorced Uncommon James founder captioned the pic: “Freedom. It feels really damn good.”

Many followers took the caption to mean that Cavallari’s relationship with Dye was done, but that is clearly not the case based on the new PDA pics of the pair.

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Cavallari and Dye never had any “labels” with their relationship and were never exclusively dating. “If she goes to L.A., she’ll meet up with him,” the source added. But it now appears that Cabo is also a major meet-up spot for the two, who also seem to be far from fizzling out.

READ NEXT: Is Lauren Conrad Returning to ‘The Hills’?