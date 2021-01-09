Kristin Cavallari And New Boyfriend Give Relationship Update

Kristin Cavallari surprised fans with a flirty Instagram Live with her new boyfriend, Jeff Dye.

During a late-night Live session, the Very Cavallari star, 34, capped off a night of partying with friends with a sweet check-in with the 37-year-old comedian she has been seeing following her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler.

According to People, after a fan asked Jeff about his dating history, he replied that his “longest relationship is about 4 months.”

He then teased that he would reveal the name of that four-month girlfriend, to which Kristin cut in, “Oh no!” The comic then winked at the reality star.

“Aww, sweet little Jeffy,” she added.

Before ending their Live chat, the two also said “I love you” to each other.

Here’s what else you need to know:

The IG Live Took Place While Kristin was on a Girls’ Weekend & After Jeff Performed at Connecticut Comedy Club

Both Kristin and Jeff were active on Instagram throughout the night and revealed what they were doing separately. Kristin shared clips from a girls’ weekend with two pals as they danced and drank wine. The Tennessee resident also shared a pic of a gorgeous ocean view the morning after.

“Woke up at the beach,” she wrote on her story.

Jeff also took to his story to plug two comedy shows he was doing at Factory in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He noted that he was spending the evening with all of his favorite comedians.

Kristin & Jeff Were First Linked Romantically in October, but This Was the 1st Time They Addressed Fans

Buzz about The Hills alum and her rumored new guy began picking up steam last fall, about six months after her split from Jay.

Kristin was first linked with Jeff after they were pictured kissing at a Chicago bar in October and then spotted out to dinner in Nashville the following month. PDA pics later popped up during a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in December, according to TMZ.

A source told People magazine that Kristin had a “great” weekend with her new man in Cabo.

“Kristin and Jeff were very affectionate. She was beaming around him,” the insider said.

Another source told the outlet Kristin is having ” a good time” with the funnyman because he “makes her laugh and is easy to get along with.”

The new couple spent time at the Nobu Hotel and did not shy away from PDA at a bar, an eyewitness told E! News.

“When the music came on, they got up and started to have a little dance party. Kristin was dirty dancing with Jeff and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. She seemed very happy and in a great mood,” the onlooker said. “She grabbed Jeff and they pulled each other in for a long kiss. She was letting loose and clearly having a lot of fun.”

A separate source told Us Weekly that the couple’s relationship is “super hot and fiery” and that the comedian is “very into” the Uncommon James founder.

“They’re very into each other and Jeff is so obsessed with her.” the source said. “[Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success.”

