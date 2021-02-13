Kristin Cavallari Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari made a cameo on her new boyfriend Jeff Dye’s Instagram page.

The former Very Cavallari star, 34, was pictured on the 38-year-old comedian’s social media page after they went out for a late-night scooter date.

In the photo shared on the comic’s account Dye, Cavallari, and three other friends were seen riding electric scooters late at night.

“When it’s late-night we ride scoots!” Dye captioned the fun pic.

He also shared video footage on his Instagram story as the group sped on their cruisers on the empty streets.

Kristin Cavallari Spent Time With Jeff Dye in Los Angeles This Week Amid Rumors They Are Dating

In the new photo, Cavallari was seen riding behind Dye while waving her arm in the air, but that wasn’t the only time she was seen with him this week.

After shooting a cameo for her former MTV reality show The Hills earlier in the week, Cavallari was spotted with Dye multiple times out and about in the Los Angles area.

The Daily Mail shared photos of the two spending the day together in L.A. on Tuesday. The celebrity couple was photographed running errands at Whole Foods Market and were seen grabbing lunch and picking up coffee.

But despite the fact that they gave off couple vibes, an insider told E! News that Cavallari still considers herself single nearly one year after her split from Jay Cutler.

“She is single but they are still hanging out,” the source said of Cavallari and Dye. “It’s not exclusive. It’s fun.”

Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Had a Flirty Exchange Last Month on Instagram Live & Exchanged Sweet Valentine’s Day Messages

While they have stopped short of confirming they are an official couple, the Uncommon James founder and the stand-up comic surprise fans with a flirty Instagram Live last month.

According to People, after a fan asked Dye about his dating history at the time, he replied that his “longest relationship is about 4 months.” That had been about the length of time he had been hanging out with Cavallari.

After Dye teased that he would reveal the name of his four-month girlfriend, Cavallari jokingly protested with an, “Oh no.” Dye then gave a cute wink at the former reality star.

“Aww, sweet little Jeffy,” Cavallari added.

Before ending their Live chat, the two also exchanged friendly “I love yous” to each other.

The two also posted matching Valentine’s Day messages on their Instagram stories as a way to promote Cavallari’s Uncommon James line. Kristin addressed her Valentine to “J,” while Dye addressed his to “K.”

While the relationship is not exclusive, it sounds as though Dye wants it to be. An insider told Us Weekly that the comedian is smitten with the mom of three.

“They’re very into each other and Jeff is so obsessed with her,” the insider told the outlet. “[Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success.”

But Cavallari told People that dating is “the last thing” on her mind after nearly a decade with her ex-husband Jay.

