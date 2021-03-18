Kristin Cavallari Splits From Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari has ended her romantic relationship with Jeff Dye. The former Very Cavallari star, 34, and the 38-year-old comedian had been an item for five months, but an insider told E! News that they have decided to end their long-distance romance. Cavallari lives in Nashville, while Dye is based in Los Angeles.

“It was never that serious to begin with,” the insider told the outlet. “She was having fun.”

Cavallari and Dye were first linked in October 2020 after being spotted together in Chicago. They later hooked up in Nashville in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. At the time, an insider told E! News that the two celebs were “casually dating.”

The “split’ comes after another source told People that Cavallari considered herself “single” the whole time she was dating Dye.

“She’s having fun and enjoying dating,” the source said, adding that the relationship was “not exclusive and he’s not her boyfriend.”

Kristin Cavallari Hinted at Her Single Status With a New Instagram Post

Cavaallri, who split from her ex-husband Jay Cutler nearly one year ago, posted a new Instagram photo as her breakup with Dye was revealed. In a photo taken in Cabo, the mom of three posed in a bathing suit while looking out at the water in front of her.

“Freedom. It feels really damn good,” she captioned the shot.

Fans immediately reacted to speculate that her relationship with Dye was done.

“Someone must be single bc only people who are single by choice truly understand freedom,” one follower wrote. Another fan noted that Cavallari appeared to have stopped following Cavallari on Instagram.

“I noticed that last night too.,” another wrote, then added of Dye, ‘About a week ago he posted an Instagram story with 2 ladybugs and then a couple days ago he posted one with just one ladybug. wonder what happened.

Dye is still following Cavallari on Instagram and he even “liked” her “freedom” photo.

Jeff Dye Once Hinted That His Longest Relationship Was With Kristin Cavallari

Dye previously answered a fan question about his dating history, and his answer seemed to reveal that Cavallari was his longest romance. During an Instagram Live with Cavallari earlier this year, Dye told a fan that his “longest relationship is about 4 months.” That had been about the length of time he had been hanging out with Cavallari at the time, according to People,

After Dye teased that he would be happy to reveal the name of his longest girlfriend, Cavallari said, “Oh no!” The comedian then winked at the former reality star, which prompted her to say, “Aww, sweet little Jeffy.”

Before ending their Live chat, Cavallari and Dye also exchanged “I love yous” to each other, and soon after they posted matching Valentine’s Day messages on their Instagram stories.

An insider told Us Weekly that Due was “obsessed” with the Uncommon James founder and loved being with her.

“[Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her,” the source said earlier this year. “ He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success.”

