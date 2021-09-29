Kristin Cavallari Posts Cryptic ‘Filming’ Photos With Justin Anderson

Kristin Cavallari had fans freaking out after she shared series of cryptic photos of cameras following her and her best friend, Justin Anderson.

On her Instagram story on September 29, Cavallari posted a photo of a room in her Nashville-area home being set up with what appeared to be television cameras.

“Cameras back in my house what what,” she captioned the post.

The Uncommon James founder also shared a pic of a film crew in her kitchen as she chatted with Anderson while being filmed. “Cameras up,” she wrote.

Cavallari also shared a photo to Instagram that showed her and Anderson on bikes with two cameramen in the distance.

“It was only a matter of time,” Cavallari teased in the caption. She included a camera emoji at the end of the post.

It’s no surprise that the posts put Cavallari’s 4.2 million Instagram followers into a frenzy. Several fans wrote that they hope she is getting back to filming her canceled E! reality show, “Very Cavallari” or something similar.

“Wait. I see camera crew.. are we bringing back Very Cav?!??” one fan asked.

“Bringing back Very Cav hopefully!!” another added.

“YES PLEASE!!! FINALLY!!!” a third fan wrote.

“Omg please tell me you guys finally have your own show!!!” another chimed in.

“YESSS we need you two back on TV together,” another follower wrote.

In 2020, shortly after Cavallari announced her divorce from her husband Jay Cutler, she revealed she was ending “Very Cavallari.” At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the mom of three decided to end the reality show to avoid having to have her personal drama play out on camera.

“Kristin couldn’t do a reality show without addressing the divorce and she doesn’t want this to unfold on camera,” an insider told the outlet. “It’s not what she wants to go through.”

Cavallari, who shares kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, with her ex-husband, told “The Kelly Clarkson Show” she didn’t want to “expose” her divorce on TV and have her children see it someday.

“So I just walked away from it,” she said.

“Very Cavallari” made its debut on E! in 2018 and followed Cavallari as she got her brick and mortar Uncommon James jewelry business off the ground. The show, which aired for three seasons, also featured scenes shot at her home with her husband and friends, including Anderson.

Cavallari Returned to Reality TV to Shoot Scenes For ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

Cavallari first shot to fame in 2004 as a cast member on the MTV reality shows “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills.” She did not join the “Hills: New Beginnings” reboot when it was announced in 2018 due to her commitment to “Very Cavallari,” but she did make a cameo on the second season of the revival series in 2021.

Ahead of her cameo, Cavallari appeared excited to return to her reality TV roots.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on ‘The Hills,’” she confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in early 2020. “I’m excited! I’m actually very excited. I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

