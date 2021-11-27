Kristin Cavallari Slammed for ‘Weird’ Pic of Her Kids

Kristin Cavallari was criticized for a new photo she posted of her kids.

In honor of Thanksgiving, the 34-year-old former “The Hills” star posted an Instagram photo as she posed with her mom, Jude, and her three kids Cameron, Jaxon, and Saylor on the front porch of her home in Franklin, Tennessee. But as per usual, Kristin had her kids pose with their backs to the camera so fans could not see their faces.

In the caption to the family photo, the mom of three wrote that she is “thankful” for her “crew.”

Kristin Cavallari’s Followers Thought the Picture Was ‘Weird’

Kristin’s photo of the backs of her kids’ heads received a lot of comments from her social media followers. Some commenters thought it was a ”weird” pic, while others accused the Uncommon James founder of looking for attention by continuing to pose with her kids without letting them be fully seen.

“This is weird,“ one follower wrote of the new pic.

”It’s just ridiculous and calculated at this point,” another added.

“Okay kids turn around mama needs a shot now for IG,” a third commenter wrote.

“A pic JUST for social media … never seen anyone ask their kids to turn their backs to a camera for a “family photo” Save it … just don’t add them to the picture and upload another selfie with your wine glass,” another chimed in.

“I agree, just keep your kids completely out then, all of the pictures of their backs is unnecessary attention and not good attention,” another wrote.

Others defended the former wife of Jay Cutler and praised her for protecting her young children from strangers on the internet.

“Momma Bear on full patrol and I LOVE IT! Keep on protecting those sweeties no matter how hard or rude trolls try to question you!!! You are great Mom,” a fan wrote to Kristin.

Kristin Cavallari Responded to Her Critics

Kristin wasted no time in firing back at her critics. She shared a follow-up Thanksgiving photo of herself posing on her porch with her best friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes, then added a clever caption.

“I don’t remember asking for anyone’s opinion but fine, I’ll show my kids,” Kristin captioned the pic.

Justin also defended his bestie in the comment section.

“People get mad if you don’t show your kids faces, people get mad when you do,” the celebrity hairstylist wrote to Kristin. “There’s very little winning on Instagram these days, KC! This caption is a winner though! much love to Nashville’s favorite/hottest mom xoxoxoox!”

Kristin previously explained to People that she wanted her kids to be “kids,” so she did not allow TV cameras around them when she was filming her E! reality series, “Very Cavallari. “I don’t even really show them on social media,” she told the outlet in 2018. “If I post them, it’s of the back of their head or something to that degree. When they’re old enough to decide if they want a camera following them around that’s one thing.”

READ NEXT: Kristin Cavallari Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts