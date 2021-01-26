Kristin Cavallari’s Reaction to the Madison LeCroy Drama

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s viral photo sparked a reaction from Madison LeCroy, but don’t expect a shady response from the Very Cavallari star.

The former couple’s weekend photo showed them posing together as a united front with the caption: “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

Many fans took the caption to be aimed at LeCroy, who was rumored to be dating Cutler earlier this month and seemingly shaded Kristin’s parenting recently.

LeCroy clapped back with “receipts” — a lengthy text thread she claimed was with Cutler, as well as a photo of the two together, but so far the Uncommon James founder has not responded to the drama.

Kristin Cavallari Doesn’t Pay Attention to What is Being Said About Her

Cavallari is busy raising her three kids and running her jewelry business, so it’s no surprise she has said few words about the Southern Charm star.

An insider told Us Weekly that Cavallari tunes it all out.

“All of what Madison is saying and putting out there is just noise to Kristin,” the insider said. “Kristin is unbothered by what is being said about her — it just doesn’t affect her in any way, to be honest.”

The source added that the mom of three “doesn’t take the time to read what’s being written about her and doesn’t know unless someone close to her brings it to her attention.”

While she broke the internet last weekend, Kristin surprisingly “doesn’t spend a lot of time on social media.”

“She’s focused on growing her business Uncommon James and focused on being a mother,” the insider noted.

Madison LeCroy Was Previously Accused of Mom-Shaming Kristin Cavallari

LeCroy, who is a single mom to a 7-year-old son, Hudson, recently created buzz when she mocked Cavallari’s recent dance party she had with LeCroy’s ex, Austen Kroll.

“Don’t worry, my kid is at his dad’s,” LeCroy told the camera after mocking Cavallari’s moves. “I think when that video was made, hers weren’t.”

But in her text thread with Cutler, the Southern Charm star denied that she has ever talked publicly about his ex-wife.

“I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I,” she wrote in the leaked texts, per Us Weekly.

Cavallari has shut down mommy shamers in the past. In a recent interview on Good Morning America, she admitted that she doesn’t read comments on Instagram so she only finds out about negativity when her friends tell her about it. But she made it clear that parenting is the area that she is confident that she is doing a good job.

“It’s really just noise, to be honest,” the former The Hills star said of her critics. “I don’t let any of that stuff really affect me. It’s the one area of my life that I’m so confident in. I know what a good mom I am. I know that I’m doing the best for me and my family.”

Cavallari and Cutler separated in April 2020 but remained committed to co-parenting their three kids, Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5.

