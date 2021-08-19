PHOTOS: Inside Kristin Cavallari’s $5 Million Nashville Farmhouse

Kristin Cavallari is living her best life in Nashville.

The Uncommon James founder, who grew up on TV as a star on MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” purchased a farmhouse property in Franklin, Tennessee, following her divorce from former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in 2020.

After the celebrity couple’s split, a source told People that Cavallari wanted to “minimize the impact” of the divorce on her three young children, so perhaps it’s not a surprise that she didn’t move far from the home the family she once shared with Cutler.

According to People, Cavallari purchased the estate in Franklin for “just a little over $5 million.” The source told the outlet that the house, which has been on the market for two years, is a “modern interpretation of a farmhouse.” A second residence also sits on the property.

Kristin Cavallari’s Home Features Acres of Land & Stunning Views

Cavallari’s 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home is 6,911 square feet and sits on 88 acres, including a full mile of riverfront property, according to The Blast.

There is a large front porch with a swing on it which Cavallari sometimes uses for photoshoots. Other outdoor photos reveal that there is a barn on the sprawling property. There are also awesome views from the porch and hills for sledding on the estate.

Cavallari’s Kitchen is the Hub of the Home

Cavallari has published two cookbooks, so it makes sense that she spends a lot of time in her kitchen. The kitchen features sleek white cabinets, grey and white granite countertops, shiny white subway tiles along the backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a huge island.

Cavallari is so proud of her kitchen that she has shown it off in several kitchen tour videos. The kitchen features copper accents from Cavallari’s Uncommon James line, and she even has a junk drawer just like everyone else.

She has also shared footage of her very functional pantry, which features a wooden ladder so the mom of three and her kids can reach the high shelves. The kitchen also features a separate beverage bar stocked with wine and a barista-style coffee maker.





The house also features gorgeous, light hardwoods throughout, white built-in shelves, and a fireplace in the living room. According to The Sun, the home boasts a round hallway archway with brick details as well as another stone fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Cavallari has been private when it comes to sharing photos of her bedroom or her kids’ rooms — she never posts her kids Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor’s faces on social media — but she does often post from her master bathroom. The large bathroom features gray parquet floors, white marble vanities, a tiled walk-in shower, and plenty of light from the large windows.

Cavallari also had a mini-farm at the home she shared with Cutler, and she appears to have one at her new home as well, based on photos of a chicken coop she has shared.

Cavallari previously told Nordstrom that she loves how “incredibly peaceful and quiet” it is living in the country.

She described her decorating style as “traditional and rustic,” and she noted that her home’s interior is “inspired by my travels, my love of simplicity and the beauty of the landscape surrounding us.”

