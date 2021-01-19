Kristin Cavallari Shares Details on New Life

Kristin Cavallari says she’s living a “no caffeine life”– and she seems to be loving every minute of it.

The 34-year-old Uncommon James founder shared an update to her Instagram story to reveal that she has made some changes to her life coming into 2021.

In the post, Kristin posed in a hallway after getting ready for work at her Nashville-based office.

“Woke up this morning at 4 am – wide awake,” she told her followers. “This is day three of no caffeine for me. I’ve been doing a detox all week and I feel amazing. The first day was pretty brutal, but I have a ton of energy so I woke up early, did a little workout and washed my hair… and actually got ready for the office.”

Kristin is Known to Be a Caffeine Fiend & Once Said She Could Never Give It Up

Kristin’s love for coffee is well known. She has been photographed picking up coffee with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, in the past.

In 2019, The Daily Mail posted photos of the former couple getting a quick caffeine fix during a stop in West Hollywood while on a break from filming their E! show, Very Cavallari.

And for Christmas that year, Kristin told Page Six her “dream” present was caffeine-related.

“I’m a coffee snob and I’m ok to admit that!“ she revealed at the time.

“I love good coffee,” she added before revealing that “a fancy espresso machine” was at the top of her Christmas list.

And it was just in October 2020 that Kristin told The Strategist about one of her favorite coffee brands that she relied on to get her going in the morning. At the time, she said it was something she could ever do without.

“Koa Coffee is a clean coffee that has a ton of caffeine,” she said just three months ago. “It’s really, really smooth. It gets me going, checks that box. I have an espresso-maker and love using it to make a legit latte every morning. It’s one of those guilty pleasures that I’ll never give up and that I look forward to.”

The Caffeine Detox Is Probably Not Part of a New Year’s Resolution

While it is a New Year, Kristin’s detox does not seem to be part of a resolution. In an interview posted by Bell Media last year, she admitted she doesn’t usually make resolutions.

“I’m not really making any New Year’s resolutions,” she said at the time.

The mom of three added that she is more about incorporating things into her life than giving things up.

“One thing that I really want to do is just meditate more, even if it’s just a few minutes a day,” she said. “I wake up Monday through Friday at 5 a.m., and that’s my ‘me time,’ you know? My alone time to work out, and even just getting five minutes in that early in the morning after I work out, that is what I’m aiming for. But I think just setting the tone for the day is something that’s really powerful.”

Kristin’s caffeine detox comes a week after she went on a girls’ weekend with two pals that appeared to include plenty of wine drinking.

