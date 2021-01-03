Kristin Cavallari Shines in First New Pic of 2021

Kristin Cavallari looked stunning in a photo shared on Instagram as she celebrated the arrival of the New Year.

The former The Hills star appeared ready to be out with the old and in with the new as she posed for a gorgeous shot for her company’s social media page.

In the pic, Kristin wore a black top with sheer sleeves and a sparkly pendant necklace from her jewelry line. The mom of three had tousled hair and a huge, relaxed smile across her face as she turned her face away from the camera for a side view.

In the caption, the former Very Cavallari star told her followers that 2021 was the year to shine, but it’s clear it will be her year as well.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Fans Noticed That Kristin Looked Happier Than Ever in the New Photo

Kristin had a rocky year in 2020 that included a split from her husband Jay Cutler and the end of her hit reality show. But despite her personal drama, fans couldn’t help but notice the happy glow she now has.

“Wow, this may be my favorite photo of you! You look effortlessly happy and absolutely stunning!” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Others agreed that Kristin looked stunning in her first new photo of the year.

“You look amazing @kristincavallari,” one admirer wrote.

“Love this beautiful picture of you,” another chimed in.

Kristin Is Rumored to Be Dating a Comedian, Which Could Be Why She Is All Smiles These Days

Late last year, Kristin was rumored to be in a romance with comedian Jeff Dye. The two were spotted getting flirty at Fulton Market in Chicago in October, and more recently were engaged in some major PDA while vacationing in Mexico, according to TMZ.

While the two have yet to publicly confirm they are a thing, an insider told Us Weekly that “Kristin and Jeff’s relationship is super hot and fiery.”

“They’re very into each other and Jeff is so obsessed with her,” the source said. “[Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success.”

After Kristin made headlines for a night of partying and dancing with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll, the reality star told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he wasn’t looking to date the Uncommon James founder so soon after his split from girlfriend Madison LeCroy — even though he’s attracted to her.

“Look, Kristin is out of a ten-year-long relationship,” Austen said. “She’s not looking for anything. I’m out of one who had one kid… There’s no reason to jump into something with someone who has three kids, I can promise you that.”

Soon after, Jeff Dye took to Twitter to share a cryptic comment along with a winky face emoji.

“He wishes,” the comedian wrote, seemingly referencing Austen.

Kristin, meanwhile, recently made it clear that a serious romance wasn’t on her radar after 10 years with her ex-husband.

“That’s the last thing on my mind right now,” the jewelry designer told People magazine. “I’m not interested in anybody right now. I’m happy. I just got out of a 10-year relationship. I don’t really want to put energy into anything else right now.”

