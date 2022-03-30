Kristin Cavallari Reveals the Surprising Thing She Regrets Doing

Kristin Cavallari has lived much of her life in the spotlight ever since her wild high school years were first documented on MTV reality show “Laguna Beach” nearly 20 years ago. She went on to star in ”The Hills” and later, the E! reality show “Very Cavallari.”

After ending her marriage to retired NFL star Jay Cutler in March 2020, Cavallari’s love life has also made headlines. She was briefly linked with comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice, and has long denied rumors that she was in a love triangle with “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover — despite his claims that they’ve hooked up in the past.

Despite all of her high-profile moments, the 35-year-old reality TV alum’s biggest regret in life is something she did for herself years ago.

Kristin Cavallari Revealed the Thing She Regrets the Most in Her Life

In a post shared on her Instagram page, in March 2022, Cavallari posed in a black bikini and made a surprising reveal.

“My only regret in life: the star tattoo,” she captioned the post, in reference to a small, faded tattoo of a star that is inked on her left ankle.

It’s no surprise that fans had some hilarious comebacks regarding the Uncommon James founder’s biggest regret.

“Really, it wasn’t going to prom with Talan?” one follower cracked of her Laguna Beach High School prom escort from back in the day.

“What about the Nick Zano one? Lol,” another asked in reference to an ex-boyfriend of Cavallari’s.

“The tiny one on your ankle??!” another asked. “If that’s the only regret you have you’re doing better than the rest of us.”

Others asked her if she regrets the tattoo more than hooking up with Conover, while another pointed out that at least she didn’t get a Chicago Bears tattoo when she was married to Cutler.

And other fans reminded Cavallari that she once said on “The Hills” that she wanted to get two more star tattoos, to which her co-star Justin Bobby Brescia responded, “What, do you think you’re a galaxy?” So at least she dodged that bullet.

Kristin Cavallari Has Several Meaningful Tattoos

While she regrets her lone star, Cavallari does have a few more meaningful tattoos. According to The Daily Mail, the mom of three has a Capricorn symbol on the back of her neck to mark the astrological sign for her January birthdate.

Shortly after she split from Cutler, Cavallari sat down for a session with celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy, who etched “cjs” — the initials of her kids Camden, Jax and Saylor — on her forearm. She also got a tattoo of a small butterfly on her wrist, and hinted that the artwork was a symbol of strength for her as she navigated the changes in her life following the end of her nearly 10 years with Cutler.

“Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times,” she told fans on Instagram, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Cavallari once had the initials of her former boyfriend, actor Nick Zano, tattooed on her wrist, but she had that lasered off after they broke up in 2007.

