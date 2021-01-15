Is Kristin Cavallari Returning to ‘The Hills’?

With The Hills: New Beginnings currently in production with its second season, fans want to know if the show’s original narrators have plans to return.

Lauren Conrad, who starred in the first four and a half seasons of the original MTV reality show about a group of young friends in Southern California, has already made it clear that reality TV is staying in her past. But what about Kristin Cavallari, her made-for-TV “enemy” dating back to their Laguna Beach days?

Kristin filled LC’s spot as The Hills’ leading lady starting in the second half of the fifth season before she went on to marry an NFL star, have three kids, start her own business, and headline her own reality show, Very Cavallari.

When Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby Brescia, Whitney Port , and more reunited for the new incarnation of The Hills in 2018, KCav was nowhere to be seen due to her ties with the E! Network.

But now that Very Cavallari has ended, does that mean Kristin is free to return to The Hills?

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristin’s Former ‘Hills’ Co-stars Really Want Her Back & One Even Prayed For Her Return

Last year, after Kristin announced that Very Cavallari was ending its run in the aftermath of her divorce from Jay Cutler, her former Hills co-star Spencer Pratt took to his Instagram account to ask fans to pray for her to join his show.

“K Cavi leaving her show on E! Say a prayer she’s coming to #thehills,” he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time, according to Us Weekly.

The Pratt Daddy Crystals founder later added to his story with a second plea.

“I just want to talk to God real quick,” he said. “Dear God and everyone watching this, please add to this prayer. We’d all love Kristin Cavallari to join The Hills: New Beginnings so let’s put that out there in the universe, multiverse. Thanks, God.”

In addition, The Hills veteran Jason Wahler teased that the return of Kristin would make the second season of the MTV reboot even better than the first.

“I think this season personally is going to be 1000 times better than last season,’ Jason told Hollywood Life in June.

At the time, Jason admitted he was excited to have Kristin back, although he admitted” “I haven’t talked to her in probably a couple years. She has not started filming yet.”

Kristin Confirmed She Will Appear on ‘New Beginnings’

Last March, just before production on The Hills was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kristin confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she would be back for a cameo.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” the Uncommon James founder said. “I’m excited! I’m actually very excited. I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

Kristin admitted she wasn’t sure if she’d film any scenes with her ex, Brody Jenner.

“I don’t know,” she said at the time. ”I don’t know what to expect. It’s a whole new production team, so hopefully it’s not as manufactured, but we will see. I’m happy to be a part of an iconic show, Laguna Beach and The Hills. I mean, it’s cool and I think it’s awesome that people are still so invested in that here we are 10 years later.”

Kristin’s guest appearance could possibly span more than one episode, but the Nashville-based beauty won’t be a full-fledged cast member on the show, a source told Us Weekly.

“Kristin will not be making increased appearances on The Hills,” the insider said. “You won’t be seeing her on The Hills anytime soon other than the cameo she’s filmed. …Kristin couldn’t do a reality show without addressing the divorce and she doesn’t want this to unfold on camera.”