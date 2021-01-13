‘Laguna Beach’ Star Gives Update on Relationship With Ex

Stephen Colletti is opening up about his current relationship with his former girlfriend, Kristin Cavallari.

The former Laguna Beach stars first started dating off-camera when Kristin was a sophomore in high school, with filming for the MTV reality show beginning in her junior year, according to E! News.

The series focused on a love triangle between Kristin, Stephen, and Lauren Conrad, with the teen couple ultimately splitting up amid the pressures of reality TV drama.

After Stephen reunited with Kristin last summer, just a few months after her split from her husband Jay Cutler, a photo of their cuddly meetup went viral as Kristin teased her followers with the caption, “2004 or 2020?”

Nostalgic fans went crazy with excitement as they speculated that the former high school sweethearts had rekindled their romance. Kristin later told the On the List With Brett Gursky podcast that the pic became her most-liked post on Instagram of all time.

But do the former reality have more than friendship more than 15 years after Laguna Beach wrapped?

Here’s what you need to know:

Stephen Played Coy About What Went Down During His Cozy Reunion With Kristin, but He Did Tease a Future Dinner Date With Her

Stephen gave an update on the aftermath of the viral pic while speaking on the Comments by Celebs podcast, according to ET Online. The 34-year-old actor revealed that he had to go off the grid for a day after the photo hit the ‘Gram.

“My phone was off for that day,” he admitted. “I told Kristin, I was like, ‘You owe me dinner. I had to turn my phone off for 24 hours.'”

The former reality star didn’t dish in detail about the reunion, and he was appreciative of podcast host Emma Diamond’s offer to not grill him about Kristin.

After Diamond said she wouldn’t ask about the possibility of a rekindled romance for Stephen and Kristin due to the reality Uncommon James founder’s rumored relationship with comedian Jeff Dye, Stephen replied, “Thank you, I appreciate that.”

The Former ‘Laguna Beach’ Star Had More Bad News for Fans Who Are Still Shipping a Romance For Him & Kristin

Stephen found himself dodging KCav questions in a separate interview with E! News as he made the rounds to promote his buzzy new Hulu comedy Everyone is Doing Great. At one point, he was asked about fans who still hold on to hope that he will someday rekindle his romance with his Laguna Beach girlfriend. The reality TV duo was even compared to other celebrity exes such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

“I feel like you’re referring to a photo that was posted on social media in that sense,” Stephen laughed. “Because I don’t know about ‘Brad and Angelina.'”

While they will never be Brangelina, Stephen did admit that he still enjoys hanging out with Kristin, while making it clear that are simply friends – with no benefits.

“It was good to catch up with Kristin,” he said in reference to the famous photo. “We have a good friendship.”

