Lauren Conrad Shares Rare Photo With Her Husband William Tell

Former The Hills star Lauren Conrad had a hard time coming up with a romantic photo to post on Valentine’s Day—and what she posted was definitely far cry from her first Valentine‘s Day with her future husband nearly 10 years ago.

As she celebrated the holiday with her husband William Tell, the former MTV star scrounged up what she claimed was the only photo she took with her man in the past year.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Conrad, who shares sons Liam James and Charlie Wolf with Tell, was making a distressed face as she stood in the bathroom. Her husband could be seen behind her leaning over a tub as he bathed one of their sons.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!!” she wrote. “This is honestly the only photo we took together this entire year. William hates photos, but I love him.”

When one commenter asked what was going on in the photo and if Tell was actually in the tub, LC replied, “Only Charlie is in the tub. Liam is actually sitting on the potty and asked me to hold his hand while he [went to the bathroom]. That’s why I’m making that face haha.”

You can see the not-so-romantic Valentine’s Day photo below.

Lauren Conrad Shared a Family Christmas Card Photo Last December That Featured Her Posing with Her Husband

Although Conrad rarely posts photos with Tell, she did pose with him for some shots for their Christmas card in December. The sweet card featured the family of four on the beach, with one shot of the whole family, a separate one of just the little boys, and a third of Tell holding his two sons.

The Paper Crown founder shared a sneak peek at the card on her LaurenConrad.com blog, but it was a rare sighting of her husband in what turned out to be a stressful year for all.

“Merry Christmas, everyone! I hope you have a very happy and safe holiday season,” she wrote. “I plan to keep it as relaxed as possible at home with William and my boys. This year has been crazy to say the least, and I am so grateful for my friends, family, and everything I’ve been able to work on this year.”

Lauren Conrad Shared a Photo With Her Husband For Their Wedding Anniversary

Fans have been following Conrad’s love story with Tell for nearly a decade. The couple met on Valentine’s Day 2012 after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends, according to E! News

In October 2013, Conrad showed off a dazzling ring and revealed that she was engaged to Tell, per E!. The two wed the following September.

Shortly after marrying the lawyer, she wrote about her hopes for their future on her blog,

“My favorite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with,” Conrad wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun.”

Last fall, Conrad commemorated the couple’s anniversary by sharing a throwback photo of them in a sweet embrace.

“Married 6 years ago today! I love you with all of my heart,” The Hills alum wrote.

READ NEXT: Is Lauren Conrad Returning to ‘The Hills’?