‘The Hills’ Star’s Mom Says She Was Asked To Be ‘The Bachelorette’

Linda Thompson, the mom of The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner, says she was asked to star as The Bachelorette, but she turned the offer down flat!

The gorgeous Hee Haw Honey, who turned 70 last year, shared a throwback photo which showed her posing with Bachelorette host Chris Harrison and former Bachelor star Bob Guiney back in the day, and she captioned it by revealing that the pic was taken when Harrison asked her to be ABC’s new leading lady.

Thompson, who was the longtime girlfriend of Elvis Presley in the 1970s and was later married to Caitlyn Jenner and musician David Foster, joked that she told Harrison she was “far too young and innocent” to be on the show—and that she was allergic to the show’s signature flower, roses.

While Thompson was “cracking herself up” with the story, she would have been a major casting coup for the ABC dating show had she signed on.

Here’s what else you need to know:

Fans Think Linda is Too Classy to be The Bachelorette, but Some Said They’d Sign Up for the Show if She Was the Star

Thompson’s post received plenty of comments from her Instagram followers, many of who said they’d sign up for the show in a heartbeat if she was looking for love. The series usually casts a pool of 25 to 30 suitors for The Bachelorette beauty to date.

“I would DEFINITELY try out for it,” one fan wrote in the comments section of her throwback post.

Other fans admitted that while they don’t normally watch the rose-filled reality show, they would tune in if she were starring in it.

“I’d watch it if you were in it but you’re way too smart to be part of that,” one follower noted.

“You are way too classy for that show beautiful Linda,” another wrote.

“No joke you would make a great Bachelorette!” a third admirer wrote.

The Oldest Bachelorette Star Was Clare Crawley at Age 39

While Thompson didn’t reveal how long ago the photo was taken, The Bachelorette premiered in 2003, so the mom of two was at least in her 50s when she posed for the snap with Harrison. The casting of a 50-something leading lady would have been unprecedented back then –and even now.

In 16 seasons of the show, the oldest Bachelorette ever was the star of the most recent season, Clare Crawley. At age 39, Crawley asked producers to cast older guys instead of the usual early 20s to early 30s demographic. In the end, she found love fast with 32-year-old Dale Moss and actually stopped filming the show after just two weeks. Crawley was replaced by Tayshia Adams, who was 30. The season before that starred Hannah Brown, who was just 24.

Ahead of Crawley’s season, Harrison told Hollywood Life that she was a “strong” woman who knew what she was looking for going out the gate, unlike some of the younger leads.

“She knows what she wants,” he said of The Bachelorette star. “She’s ready for it now. She wasn’t here for the pageantry in the pomp and circumstance, she was here to find the love of her life. And nothing was going to stop her from doing that.”

