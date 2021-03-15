‘The Hills’ Star Reveals She Suffered ‘Traumatic Brain Injury’ After Freak Accident

Former reality star Lo Bosworth opened up about a serious injury she suffered two years ago that she previously kept from the public.

The 34-year-old Laguna Beach and The Hills alum revealed that she suffered a “traumatic brain injury” following a freak accident at a New York restaurant in March 2019. The incident prompted the former MTV star to put a major focus on her health.

Bosworth’s accident took place around the time that her former costars were working on The Hills: New Beginnings revival series, which she opted to skip out on.

Lo Bosworth Opened Up About Her Secret Health Battle in a Lengthy Instagram Post

In a new Instagram post, Bosworth opened up about her secret health battle for the first time. She shared a video of herself exercising with a view of the ocean as she told fans she “suffered a traumatic brain injury” two years ago that she never told them about.

“I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off its hinges and on to my head,” Bosworth wrote. “I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months. I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long.”

Bosworth, who lives in New York City, revealed that she visited a friend a few weeks after the accident and felt “totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in.”

She went on to explain the injury still continues to affect her brain. “I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later,” Bosworth wrote.

The former Hills star added that she also came down with mononucleosis and became so exhausted that she “laid in bed for months and months” whenever she could while continuing to work full time at her business.

“One of the reasons I’ve been so committed to healthy eating and fitness since the pandemic started is because it took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity,” Bosworth wrote.

She added that good health is precious and should never be taken for granted.

Lo Bosworth Owns a Business That is Focused on Women’s Health

Bosworth quit working on reality TV more than a decade ago when the original incarnation of The Hills ended its six-season run. But even before her injury, her post-TV career was focused on health issues. Bosworth now has a thriving career as an entrepreneur and is the CEO of Love Wellness, a “clean total body care” company that sells body-positive personal care products, vitamins, and probiotics for women.

“I started the company back in 2016 because I personally was not well,” Bosworth previously told ET Online. “I was suffering from a bunch of vitamin deficiencies, and at that point in time, no one was really talking about it.”

Bosworth revealed she battled depression and anxiety as a result of her serious vitamin deficiency.

In addition to her Love Wellness line, Bosworth also hosts a podcast, I Love Wellness, which puts a spotlight on health issues.

