Former ‘Laguna Beach’ Star Wants Nothing to Do With Co-Stars

There’s no love lost between Lo Bosworth and her former MTV reality shows, Laguna Beach and The Hills.

Lo was a popular cast member on Laguna Beach from 2004 to 2006 and the original Hills, which aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010, but was noticeably absent from 2019 revival series, The Hills: New Beginnings.

With the second season of New Beginnings series back in production, fans would love to see OG star Lo back on-screen. But the 34-year-old, who now runs a successful personal care company, Love Wellness, has made it clear that her old old show is “ancient history” and she has no interest in going back to her reality TV roots — or to those fake friends.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lo Revealed That She Was Approached to Be In the Revival Series But Turned Down the Offer Because She’s In a ‘Different Place’ In Her Life Now

On her Lady Lovin’ podcast, Lo revealed that she has long moved on from the MTV reality series that gave her the platform she has today. After a TV executive reached out to her about getting the Hills cast back together for a spinoff series, Lo did not hold back on her negative feelings about the idea.

“I was like, ‘F—k, no! I don’t want any association with those people,’” she said, according to Us Weekly.

“I’m in a different place with my life,” she explained. “I think that there were some people on the show that have gone on to great success and we’re friends and I’m happy for them. There are others that I probably never would have in my life unless we worked together at one point.”

The former reality star added that her feelings were no different than those of anyone else who works with people they aren’t actually friends with.

“I think everybody actually feels that way about their coworkers, which is really what The Hills was,” she said. “They were all just my f—king coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b.”

In an interview on the Conversations With Maria Menounos podcast, Lo said that while reality TV was “an interesting experience” that gave her an amazing platform, she had no interest in “going down that rabbit hole” again. She also admitted she hadn’t talked to old friends such as Audrina Patridge in many years.

Lo Explained That the Reality TV Format Would Be In Conflict With the Positivity She Tries To Instill With Her Female Wellness Business

In an interview with The Atlantic, the Laguna Beach alum revealed that some of the storylines on Laguna Beach were fake.

“I have to admit that some of the storylines in the adolescence of that show were pushed along,” she dished. “I was just never really on board with that. I thought that was stupid. I never was the kind of person who wanted to participate in anything that was false.”

She also expressed her other concerns about returning to reality TV. In an interview with Life & Style, she blasted the format of the long-running reality franchise.

“As a business owner, particularly a business that’s about empowering women, I felt really hesitant to participate in doing the show because I know that they would pit me against other women and the storylines probably wouldn’t be accurate or based in any truth,” she said.

Lo revealed that now that she is in her 30s she is more about “empowering and supporting women.”

