Lo Bosworth Reveals What Would Get Her to Return to TV

Lo Bosworth has been vocal about her feelings about reality TV.

After starting out as one of the original teenaged cast members on MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and the spinoff series “The Hills,” she opted not to join her former co-stars for the all-grown-up revival series, “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

Bosworth, 35, is now the founder of the personal care brand Love Wellness, but she doesn’t love the reality TV spotlight.

“I would much prefer to have a normal, everyday job with reliability and security and stability,” she told Hollywood Life in a new interview. “I am much more comfortable in that space. I was 17 when I was first on television, and I wasn’t ready to deal with all the negativity and pressure.”

Despite her six years on TV as a young reality star — she filmed “Laguna Beach’’ from 2004 to 2006 while still in high school, and starred the original incarnation of “The Hills” from 2007 to 2010, per IMDb — Bosworth admitted that the genre is not for her.

“Working in television was not my strong suit,” she said.

Bosworth Confirmed She Will Never Make a Cameo on ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ But She Teased What Would Get Her Back on TV

In the new interview, Bosworth reiterated that she would not make a cameo on “The Hills: New Beginnings” if it gets renewed for a third season. The MTV reboot stars Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, and more. The ex-MTV star revealed that the reality show does not line up with her current career as a businesswoman, but that a different type of show might.

“I have really been focused on the consumer products groups pace the past five years,” she explained to Hollywood Life. “I own and operate a women’s wellness business ….we create total body care for women, so my focus is on women’s wellness. If you were to ever see me on television again, it would be in a wellness space.”

Bosworth previously told Life & Style that returning to “The Hills” would be a conflict for her because she is now in a business that’s about “empowering women.”

“I felt really hesitant to participate in doing the show because I know that they would pit me against other women and the storylines probably wouldn’t be accurate or based in any truth,” she revealed when the revival series was first announced in 2018.

Bosworth Revealed that She Was Traumatized By Reality TV

Bosworth has gone on record to say that her time in the reality TV spotlight — and the way that she was edited on the two MTV reality shows — permanently scarred her.

“All of this stuff, like still to this day, makes me feel a little uncomfortable,” she told the “Unzipped” podcast in 2021. “I think that initial trauma has never really left. I would prefer to just be an anonymous person, but I opened Pandora’s box. I can never close it again.”

She also wondered why her former co-stars like Patridge and Montag were interested in returning to reality TV now that they are in their 30s.

“It’s interesting to me to see the people that have chosen to continue to participate in ‘The Hills,’” Bosworth said. “I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are really leaning into your TV persona for whatever reason, right? For a paycheck, for attention, fame—whatever it is that you need that fulfills you.'”

READ NEXT: Lauren Conrad Breaks Silence on The Hills: New Beginnings