Lo Bosworth Shades ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Cast

Lo Bosworth was one of the original teen cast members on MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” but she had no interest in signing on to the revival series “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

The spinoff stars Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag Spencer Pratt, and more familiar faces from the OG reality show—even Kristin Cavallari made a cameo.

But in an interview on the “Unzipped” podcast, Bosworth questioned why her former co-stars would return to reality TV now that they’re in their mid-30s.

“It’s interesting to me to see the people that have chosen to continue to participate in ‘The Hills,’” Bosworth, 34, said on the podcast. “I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are really leaning into your TV persona for whatever reason, right? For a paycheck, for attention, fame—whatever it is that you need that fulfills you.'”

She added that the most “shocking thing” about the MTV revival was to see how her former co-stars have aged.

“I feel like their personalities are probably the same but just how different everybody looks compared to 20,” she said.

Bosworth Said She Suffered ‘Trauma’ From Her Days As a Reality Star

Bosworth was in high school when she joined the cast of “Laguna Beach” in 2004, and she had a longer stint in front of the camera on the original “Hills” from 2007 to 2010, per IMDb.

In the podcast interview, Bosworth said she was bothered by the way she was edited on the MTV reality shows, and that the experience still haunts her today.

“All of this stuff, like still to this day, makes me feel a little uncomfortable,” she admitted. “I think that initial trauma has never really left. I would prefer to just be an anonymous person, but I opened Pandora’s box. I can never close it again…. But in the way that the people who are doing ‘The Hills’ are leaning in, I’m leaning in just a totally different direction.”

Bosworth, who is now the founder of the personal care brand Love Wellness, added that would be “totally happy” if “nobody on this Earth knew who I was.”

Bosworth Has Slammed ‘The Hills’ In The Past

This is not the first time Bosworth has distanced herself from “The Hills.” In a 2018 episode of her Lady Lovin’ podcast, she said she shot down the offer to do “The Hills” reboot because she is in a “different place” with her life.

“I was like, ‘F—k, no! I don’t want any association with those people,’” she said at the time, according to Us Weekly. She added that some of her co-stars on the show were never her friends.

“I think everybody actually feels that way about their coworkers, which is really what the ‘The Hills’ was,” Bosworth said. “They were all just my f—king coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b.”

In a 2014 interview with The Atlantic, Bosworth also revealed that some of the storylines on the MTV reality shows were fake.

“I was just never really on board with that,” she said. “I thought that was stupid. I never was the kind of person who wanted to participate in anything that was false.”

She also told Life & Style that another reason she declined to return to “The Hills” was that the show does not line up with her new role as founder of a women’s wellness company.

“As a business owner, particularly a business that’s about empowering women, I felt really hesitant to participate in doing the show because I know that they would pit me against other women and the storylines probably wouldn’t be accurate or based in any truth,” Bosworth said in 2018.

