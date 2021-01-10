What Lo Bosworth is Up to Today

Lo Bosworth was one of the original stars on MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, but she took a hard pass on reuniting with her former castmates Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, and more for the revival series The Hills: New Beginnings.

Not only did Lo move from the beaches of Laguna to the Big Apple, but she has admitted that she has long moved on from the series that made her famous.

“I’m in a different place with my life,” she explained on her Lady Lovin’ podcast, according to Us Weekly.

So what is she up to more than a decade after the original Hills wrapped?

Here’s what you need to know:

After Her Reality TV Career Ended, Lo went on to Become an Influencer

After The Hills, Lo created her lifestyle blog, The Lo-Down, penned a relationships book of the same name, and started a YouTube channel. The UCLA graduate also found time to go to the International Culinary Institue, she revealed to The Skinny Confidential.

“I’m a southern California girl living in the city and plan on sticking around for a while,” she said in 2014. “Entering my late 20’s has affected my lifestyle choices above all else. I eat healthy, I exercise four to five days a week, I hang out with awesome people, & I’m focused on building a career for myself in the food space. Becoming a full-fledged adult means being accountable for your every action.”

Her focus on women’s wellness enabled her to make a move from influencer to super successful entrepreneur.

Lo is Now the Founder & CEO of a Successful Wellness Company That Just Scored a Major Deal With a Retail Chain

In 2016, Lo developed a line of feminine personal care products before moving into wellness supplements.

“I had no employees for the first two years, so my overhead was really low for the first 18-24 months,” she told Workparty. “I didn’t take a salary for a really, really long time, which was difficult financially. I lived really lean for many years to support the business.”

But her business eventually blew up.

Today she is the CEO of Love Wellness, a company that sells body positive personal care products for women. Lo recently announced that her wellness line, which includes vitamins and probiotics with names such as Bye Bye Bloat, Metabolove, and Good to Glow, is now available at big-box retailer Target.

“I started the company back in 2016 because I personally was not well,” she told ET Online last year. “I was suffering from a bunch of vitamin deficiencies, and at that point in time, no one was really talking about it.”

“It really was affecting my health top to bottom, inside and out,” she adds. “If you imagine a cup with water and all of a sudden it starts to overflow with water, those were my symptoms. Depression, anxiety, all kinds of things.”

Lo also hosts a podcast, I Love Wellness. And while she keeps her personal life mostly private, in 2019 was dating former Shark Tank contestant Jimmy DeCicco, an entrepreneur who pitched his energy drink, Kitu Super Coffee, with his two brothers but got no bites from the sharks, according to Us Weekly.

READ NEXT: Is Lauren Conrad Returning to ‘The Hills’?