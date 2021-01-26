Madison LeCroy Posts Shady ‘Baywatch’ Pic After Leaking Jay Cutler Texts

Madison LeCroy is turning up the heat with the Jay Cutler drama.

After she exposed a lengthy text thread she claimed to have with the former Bears quarterback, the Southern Charm star posted several sassy Instagram posts while lounging on the beach.

“Unbothered,” she captioned a bikini pic.

“Blocking more than the sun,” she wrote below another swimsuit pose.

The posts came just as LeCroy leaked “receipts’ of her relationship with Cutler months after his split from his wife, Kristin Cavallari.

‘I came into this honestly with good intentions,” LeCroy wrote to the dad of three. “I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [redacted] with me.”

Eagle-eyed followers believe the blocked out word was “slept.”

Madison Compared Herself to Pamela Anderson in One Shady Post

While “LeCroy already showed off her texts as well as a photo she posed for with Jay, she could be hinting that she has more to share.

Her most recent Instagram post featured her on the beach posing in a red bikini on an ATV.

“What Would Pamela Anderson Do?” she captioned the snap.

LeCroy’s thirsty post received a ton of comments as followers reacted to her red swimsuit and comparison to the Baywatch bombshell.

But others slammed the Southern Charm star. When asked what Pamela Anderson would do, one commenter wrote, “Probs not blast private texts.”

“Pam would’ve gone to Nashville. Not waited for Jay to come to her,” another wrote.

LeCroy responded to that with, “I did go to Nashville.”

A third commenter chimed in with: “She would release a ‘special’ tape of her and Cutler… too far?”

“Ouch!” another wrote.

It’s well-known that the former Baywatch star and her ex, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, were famously involved in a sex tape scandal in 1995 after a video from their honeymoon was stolen from their home.

LeCroy has not implied that she has a tape of her alone time with Cutler. Her photo seems to be just a spoof of Anderson’s red Baywatch swimsuit.

While Madison Has Been Posing Beachy Photos, Jay Was Recently Spotted With a Gorgeous Blonde in Miami

Days before the text drama played out, Cutler was photographed in Miami with a mystery blonde.

In photos posted by TMZ, the former NFL player was spotted talking to an unidentified blonde beauty while at the 1 Hotel in South Beach. The two were seen sitting poolside and chatting for several hours. A source said Cutler and his friends were hanging out at the rooftop pool, but that he went inside after a while and returned with the pretty blonde and ordered drinks.

There was no PDA, but the two seemed friendly and flirty, the source said. While TMZ reported that the woman “could be Madison LeCroy,” it does not look like her in the photos posted by the celebrity gossip outlet.

It’s unclear how much time LeCroy spent with Cutler if and when they were a thing. A source recently told People, “Jay reached out to Madison and they spent time together. She flew out to see him after filming the Southern Charm reunion last month.”

A separate insider told Us Weekly that the newly single stars had a “new, flirty thing going on” and were “having fun getting to know each other.”

But in LeCroy’s text purge, she captioned a pic of her and Cutler with, “Too bad it didn’t work out.”

