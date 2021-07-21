Why Some of ‘The Hills’ Cast Members Don’t Like Mike Sorrentino

There is no love lost between stars from “The Hills” and “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Cast members from the two MTV reality shows faced off in a 2020 episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” but not everyone played nice.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” team featured Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, and Whitney Port, all playing for the American Cancer Society, while the Jersey Shore team included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww Farley, Deena Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino’s uncle, Antonio “Uncle Nino” Giaimo, who teamed up to support the Center on Addiction, according to People. But while the groups played for charity, there were few charitable moments between the rival reality stars.

Things got off to a rocky start when Sorrentino extended his hand to Delgado as they faced off at the podium and the “Hills” veteran pulled his hand away and slicked back his hair instead. Sorrentino used his famous line, “Now we got a situation,” to which Delgado coldly confirmed, “Michael, yes we do.”





In addition, Pratt laughed and made fun of Sorrentino’s answer following a question about musical instruments, per Showbiz CheatSheet. As the episode aired, several fans question why “The Hills” stars were so rude to Sorrentino on the TV game show.

“Watching Celebrity Family Feud Jersey Shore vs. The Hills and Spencer and Frankie couldn’t be bigger D-bags,” one fan tweeted.

Sorrentino also seemed to reference the tension. On Twitter, he shared a GIF of him showing off his abs while on the ABC game show and captioned it, “Become better, not bitter.”

Spencer Pratt Has Long Compared ‘The Hills’ to ‘Jersey Shore’

While it’s unclear why Delgado was rude to Sorrentino, Pratt may have simply been jealous of the “Jersey Shore” cast’s more successful reboot.

The original incarnation of “Jersey Shore” premiered in 2009 just as “The Hills'” run was winding down on MTV, and Pratt has been trying to compete with the East Coast-based reality show ever since. In 2010, he told Radar Online.com he was shopping a new reality show he created called “The Inland Empire 909. He teased to the outlet, “These girls will eat the cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ alive.”

Seven years later he told The Daily Beast he would even join the“Jersey Shore” cast just to be back on reality TV.

“If they called me right now and said, ‘We want you to be on ‘Jersey Shore’ and be a bully, and we’ll bring your paycheck back,’ I’d say, ‘Get me on a plane…” he said.

While the 2018 “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” revival has been a huge success on MTV, “The Hills: New Beginnings,” is not receiving as much fanfare from the network.

Pratt recently told the Unpopular podcast that he had hoped to find the success that the “Jersey Shore” cast did the second time around, but he now thinks “New Beginnings” won’t even get a third season. Pratt also said MTV ignores “The Hills” and that the executives at the network don’t even care that it’s on the air. “Jersey Shore” is, meanwhile, shooting its fifth season with the GTL crew.

The Dissing Has Gone Both Ways

When “The Hills” finally did get a reboot that debuted in 2019, “Jersey Shore” cast members told TMZ the show was no competition for their wildly successful series.

In addition, in the past, Sorrentino has shaded Pratt’s financial problems. “The Hills” star has been vocal about how he and Montag blew the millions they earned during the show’s first go-around from 2006 to 2010. But Sorrentino told In Touch Weekly he won’t end up like Speidi.

“I know that there’s a beginning and an end to everything. I’m very conscious of that, so I save my money,” he said. “Any of those crazy gifts that I have that people hear about — the Ferraris and Lambos and all that I have — those things were either gifted or came from an endorsement. I haven’t wasted my money.”

