‘The Hills’ Star Was Rumored to Have Dated a ‘DWTS’ Pro

Actress Mischa Barton made headlines when she competed on Dancing With the Stars back in 2016 – and it wasn’t just due to her negative comments comparing the celebrity ballroom competition to The Hunger Games.

Two years before she started filming the MTV reality show The Hills: New Beginnings, The OC actress caused a stir when rumors swirled that she was dating her Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

After photos of the two popped up on social media following a night out, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the dance partners were “transitioning into more than friends.”

But were they really a thing? Here’s what you need to know:

Rumors Were Sparked After Mischa & Artem Went Out to Dinner Together In L.A. & the Handsome Dancer’s Rep Addressed the Gossip

After Mischa and Artem were spotted at the L.A. French eatery The Little Door, and later at the posh Chateau Marmont hotel, a source called the outing the duo’s outing an “official” date.

“They’ve been in touch after the show and care about each other but this is the first proper date,” the insider said at the time. “He’s pursued her for a while, and she’s coming around.”

The source also credited Artem for Mischa’s happier outlook.

“He’s the reason she’s looking happier recently. She has become giddy when talking about him and quite smitten with him,” the insider dished.

Mischa never confirmed a romance, but when asked about Artem, she told the outlet at the time, “Yeah, we talk.”

But it wasn’t long before a rep for Artem shut down the romance.

“Mischa and Artem are not dating,” his rep said. “The experience of Dancing with the Stars has a tendency to really bond partners and pros. They have remained friends since the show.”

Mischa Went on to Date a Model & is Now in a Serious Relationship With a Photographer

While Artem was never more than a good friend, Mischa later found a guy to make her giddy. After ending a two-year relationship with Australian model James Abercrombie, the 34-year-old actress began dating photographer Gian Marco Flamini last September, according to The Daily Mail.

The two have been seen picking up dinner, running errands, and watching the sunset at Griffith Observatory. They even took a trip to Big Bear Lake in October, which culminated with the photographer snapping an artsy Instagram pic of his new love as she posed along the water.

Artem Found Love With One of His DWTS Partners & They Welcomed a Baby Together in 2020

Artem did find love on the dance floor, but it wasn’t with Mischa. One year after he was partnered with the future Hills star, the Russian-American choreographer danced into the arms of WWE star Nikki Bella after they were paired together on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. The couple announced their engagement in early 2020.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Artem captioned an Instagram pic of him kissing his fiancée. “So excited for what’s to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

In July, the lovebirds welcomed a son, Matteo.

